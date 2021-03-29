- Saginaw Valley State University named the following students to the president’s list during the fall 2020 term: Samantha Wicker, of Buckley; Faith Sanders, of Gaylord; and Easton Moore, of Petoskey.
- Cynthia White, of Northport, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in New York. White is a psychology and business major.
- Diana Baxter, of Northport, earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction during the fall 2020 term at Colgate University. Baxter is studying history.
- Eastern Elementary School music teacher Carrie Bui obtained a $949 grant from the Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise. She used the funds to purchase a device that converts her classroom whiteboard into a digital one.
- Traverse City West Middle School students Helly Taylor and Tucker Ballenger advanced to the MathCounts State Competition after successfully competing in the Chapter Competition and Chapter Invitational Competition in February. East Middle School student Ethan Rademacher also participated at the Chapter Invitational Competition.
- Emerson College in Massachusetts recently announced the fall 2020 dean’s list. Adelaide Willert, of Interlochen, and Sophia Boyce, of Traverse City, achieved at least a 3.7 GPA during that term. Willert is a theater and performance major, and Boyce is in the writing, literature and publishing program with a publishing concentration.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of March 16:
P. J. Carroll is a senior at Traverse City St. Francis High School. Carroll is a member of Patriot Club. He participated in varsity lacrosse (team captain for two years), soccer and the tech crew for school plays (three years). He was recognized for a published essay in the National Writers Series Literary Review (2020) and obtained a Three Cs Award (Compassion, Character, Commitment) for lacrosse. Carroll maintains a 4.3 weighted GPA and plans to study engineering at the University of Notre Dame.
Beau LaTulip is a senior at Kingsley High School. LaTulip is a member of National Honor Society and Volunteer Club. He played varsity basketball and baseball. He is current valedictorian, a three-time Student Athlete of the Week and Northwest Conference First Team all-conference guard/forward in basketball. He maintains a 3.992 GPA and plans to major in mechanical engineering at Lake Superior State University.
- Petty Officer Second Class Tara Riedel, of Traverse City, serves in the U.S. Navy aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Riedel works as a machinery repairperson. She graduated Alma College and TC West Senior High School before joining the Navy.
- Henry Huschke, a senior from TC Central High School, competed individually in the online quiz bowl Buzzword. Huschke was the third best high school player in the Popular Culture and Sports category. National Academic Quiz Tournaments created Buzzword so that competitions could continue amid social distancing rules.
- The following students made the 2021 Phi Theta Kappa All-Michigan Academic team:
Northwestern Michigan College students Paige Chapman, of Frankfort; Amber Marsh, of Kalkaska; and Alexandra Swainston, of Manton, along with West Shore Community College students Margaret Bradford, of Bear Lake; and Samantha Goodman, of Fountain.
- The following students graduated from Alma College during 2020:
Megan Blanchard, of Honor; Abbigayle Broersma, of Cadillac; Leighton Collingwood, of Benzonia; Montgomery Finch, of Williamsburg; Alison Fox, of Traverse City; Brianne Giddis, of Traverse City; Logan Huff, of Johannesburg; Samuel Jacob, of Traverse City; Naomi Mason, of Kaleva; Scott May, of Williamsburg; Luke Reed, of Benzonia; Corbin Thompson, of Traverse City; Hailey Vollmer, of Boyne Falls; and Breanna Wilson, of Indian River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.