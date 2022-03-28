- Lucas Allen, of Traverse City, made the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Allen is a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts.
- Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter recently awarded grants to these area educators for the 2021-22 school year:
- Crawford School teacher Brent Miller received a $300 Marie Grassa Teacher to Teacher Grant. The $300 Geraldine Pagel Grant in Aid went to Becky Harvey, Traverse City Central High School; Alison Lauters, Westwoods Elementary School; Lindsay McInerney, Buckley High School; Tom McInerney, Buckley High School; Kristin Sulecki, Silver Lake and Westwoods Elementary; Lori Wille, Suttons Bay High School and Allison Zimpfer, Suttons Bay Middle School. Ali Bridson, Cherry Street Intermediate in Kalkaska, obtained the Village Market Grant.
- Elk Rapids Women recently awarded its 2022 scholarships to these Antrim County women:Caitlin Bonhag, who studies clinical social work at Ferris State University and interns at Wellspring Family Services; Morgan Lake, a floral designer; Desiree Kaiser, a Bellaire High School teacher pursuing a master’s degree from Central Michigan University; and Lauren Dake, enrolled in the Bicycle Instructor Certification Program-Level 1 Fundamental Skills Assessment Certification.
- Northwestern Michigan College students Emma Gullekson and Kevin Dickinson and West Shore Community College students Shelby Fraly and Lauren Keller were named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Michigan Academic Team. They were chosen based on academic achievement, community service and leadership roles.
- Kalamazoo College recognized these students during the fall 2021 Honors Day Convocation: Caleb Mitchell-Ward, of Traverse City, earned the L.J. and Eva (“Gibbie”) Hemmes Memorial Prize in philosophy; Mallory Dolorfino, of Cadillac, Thomas O. Walton Prize in mathematics; Sophia Haas, of Traverse City, Department of Psychology First-Year Student Prize and named to Alpha Lambda Delta; Megan Walczak, of Traverse City, named to Alpha Lambda Delta; Alexa Wonacott, of Traverse City, Enlightened Leadership Award; Gabriel Chung, of Traverse City, named to the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll; Gerald Coyne, of Gaylord, MIAA Academic Honor Roll; and Cassidy Short, of Traverse City, MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Education Newsmakers: 03/28/2022
