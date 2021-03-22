- Abigale Vomastek, of Traverse City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio.
- Ohio University named these students to the fall 2020 dean’s list: Nickolas Bergstrom, from Petoskey, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions; and Isabel Nissley, of Traverse City, in the Honors Tutorial College.
- Weichu Wang, of Traverse City, made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Wang, an industrial design student, was recognized for academic achievement during the fall 2020 term.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Marcus Rysztak during the week of Feb. 16. Rysztak is a member of Kiwanis Key Club, National Honor Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Student Council. He played varsity soccer (four years). He received honors, including Social Studies Departmental Award for economics, American Literature 3 C’s Award, Honor Roll Scholar
- Athlete (four years) and Michigan High School Soccer Boys First Team All-State. Rysztak maintains a 4.274 weighted
- GPA and plans to study finance and business at the University
- of Michigan.
- Ellie Jensen, of Kewadin, made the Ashland University dean’s list during the fall 2020 term. Jensen is an integrated language arts major.
- Purchase College named Clara Steeves, from Interlochen, to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 term. Steeves is studying acting at the New York school.
- Marquette University recently announced Christopher Deneweth and Caroline Peacock, of Traverse City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list. Deneweth is pursuing a degree in finance, and Peacock studies nursing.
- Boyne City Elementary teacher Jenna Dixon was named to the Elite 100 list by IXL Learning, an interactive K-12 educational platform. Dixon uses the program to reinforce concepts, identify areas for reteaching and personalize instruction for her students. She was selected out of 700,000 teachers worldwide who use the program in their classrooms.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Kingsley High School senior Viktoria “Tori” McIntosh during the week of Feb. 23. McIntosh is treasurer of National Honor Society. She participated in varsity volleyball (captain), soccer, track and field, powerlifting, snowboarding, skiing and yearbook. Her honors include First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-Region and Record-Eagle Dream Team — all for volleyball. She maintains a 3.33 GPA and plans to study nursing or physical therapy at Grand Valley State University.
- Coral Brantly, of Petoskey, made the Harding University dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 term. Brantly is a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Emily Belinsky, of Beulah, made the fall 2020 honors list at Concordia University Ann Arbor. She is an exercise science major.
- Madison Porter, of Traverse City, received her B.A. in music and English from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in December.
- Terry Dickson recently closed his medical clinic in Traverse City to became a full-time biology professor at Cedarville University in Ohio. Previously, he was an online adjunct nursing professor while he operated his private practice in northern Michigan.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of March 2:
Arielle Jean is a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School. She is a member of National Honor Society, Vasa Ski Club (nonprofit board member) and She’s the First (chapter president). She participated in varsity cross-country running, track and field, Nordic Skiing and school newspaper. Jean received her Academic Letter (three years), was named Most Valuable Athlete (Nordic Skiing) and earned a Society of Women Engineers honor. Jean maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to major in chemical engineering and minor in environmental sustainability at the University of Michigan.
TC West senior Finn Durbin is a member of National Honor Society. He participated in varsity soccer (team captain), football and track and field. He received All-Conference, All-District, All-Region and All-State in soccer as well as two State of Michigan Division 1 Runner-up finishes and All-Conference and All-State in football. Durbin maintains a 3.89 GPA and plans to study international relations and play soccer in college.
- The following area students are finalists in the 10th annual Young Playwrights Festival at City Opera House in Traverse City: Sara Bagley, junior at Traverse City West Senior High School; Alyssa Lantzer, senior at Kalkaska High School; Tyler McNalley, junior at Traverse City Central High School; and Maia Siegel, senior at Interlochen Arts Academy.
The following local students are semifinalists in the Young Playwrights Festival: Kallie Crouch, a senior at Mancelona High School; Hannah Eagleson, a senior at Kingsley High School; Grace Meyer, a senior at Mancelona High School; Sonny Rogers, a senior at TC Central; and Megan Speers, a sophomore at TC Central.
