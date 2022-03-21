- St. Michael High School in Petoskey recently announced these community members were appointed to the board of directors: Julie Wieman (Board president), owner and COO of MacGregor Plumbing and Heating in Harbor Springs; Josh Mercer (vice president), editor of “The Loop” newsletter; Doug Buday (secretary), entrepreneur with prior board experience at the high school; Bret Keefe (treasurer), private banker with Fifth Third Bank-Petoskey branch; Kendall Hayes, business manager at St. Mary Church of Charlevoix; and Bryan Nolan, a licensed civil engineer.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of March 15: Gabe Olivier, a senior at Traverse City St. Francis High School, participated in varsity football, rugby, basketball and the play “The Little Mermaid.” He was honored with All-State in football and rugby, Academic All-State, football team MVP and Rugby Defensive Player of the Year awards. He plans to attend Kalamazoo College to play football and study in the pre-medical program. Eventually, he aims to work as a neurologist or neurosurgeon.
- Katelyn Lyon, a Kingsley High School senior, is a member of National Honor Society (vice president), 4-H (current secretary of the Rickety Raiders Club) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She played varsity softball (two years as team captain), JV volleyball and track. She also participated in the Volunteer Club and maintains a 3.87 GPA. She hopes to study criminal justice and fire science while playing softball at Bay College. After two years, she will transfer to Lake Superior State University, where she will study to become an arson investigator.
- Interlochen Arts Academy student Lily Citron achieved third place in C-SPAN’s national 2022 StudentCam competition. Citron will receive $750 for her documentary “Section 230: Liability on the Internet.” C-SPAN asked students to produce a short documentary responding to the question, “How does the federal government impact your life?”
- Jacquelyn O’Neill, from Harbor Springs, made the dean’s list during the fall 2021 semester at Illinois Wesleyan University. O’Neill is a first-year student majoring in business.
- Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel and TBA Credit Union awarded 12 mini grants to teachers in the five-county area. Each of these recipients obtained $150: Jennifer McCain, Long Lake Elementary School; Carrie Bui, Eastern Elementary; Jackie Stremlow-Hansen, Long Lake Elementary; Nikki Wilkins, Kingsley Middle School; Stacie Jankewicz, Kingsley Middle School; Katie Zemsta, Rapid City Elementary; Marcie Diener, Mancelona High School; Stephen McDonald, Lakeland Elementary; Jaime Smith, Frankfort-Elberta Area High School; Emily Durkin and Rochelle Dreft, Buckley Community Schools and Kyle Ross, Crystal Lake Elementary.
- The National Writers Series recently concluded its 2022 Battle of the Books competition. Fourth- and fifth-graders from Team Knight Readers and Readers of the Wild faced off at the finale, with Readers of the Wild taking first place. The winning team included Coaches Deana Jerdee and Andrea Cassell and students Savannah Allard, Willa Cassell, Mackey Hartley, Saige Jerdee, Garrett Mekkes and Autumn Terhune.
- Traverse City Central High School alumna Sierra J. Lardie graduated from Mount Mary University at the conclusion of the fall 2021 term. Lardie received a B.S. in dietetics from the Wisconsin university.
Education Newsmakers: 03/21/2022
