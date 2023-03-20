- The Michigan Afterschool Partnership awarded the Community Engagement Award to Erin Horton, SEEDS EcoSchool site coordinator at Marion Elementary School, at the 2023 Michigan Afterschool Collaborative Conference. The EcoSchool program provides free after-school and out-of-school time for Marion students.
- Saginaw Valley State University students were named to the president’s list during the fall 2022 term:Benjamin Kroll, of Lake Ann; Troy Miller, of Cadillac; Logan Zipp, of Boyne City; Kaitlin Schwenke, of Charlevoix; Sarah Doran, of Saint Ignace; Alison Sape, of Charlevoix; Dara Slater, of Levering; Courtney Frazier, of Saint Ignace; Brooklyn Hoffert, of Cadillac; Madison Swiger, of Cadillac; Alisyn Sample, of Kingsley; Lindsey Somero, of Northport; Elisabeth Brown, of Fife Lake and Anna Lee, of Manistee.
- Celeste Heinz, from Traverse City, and Trent Johnson, of Bear Lake, made the fall 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa.
- These Saginaw Valley State University students earned a place on the fall 2022 dean’s list:Lauren Hudson, of Boyne City; Devon Hayden, of Boyne Falls; Samantha Wicker, of Buckley; Madison Lange, of Cadillac; Isabel Cole, of Cadillac; Lily Arnold, of Charlevoix; Emma DeYoung, of Charlevoix; Katelynn Bell, of Cheboygan; Shannon Schlueter, of East Jordan; Ember Poole, of Fife Lake; Felicia Snyder, of Fife Lake; Kyle Ingersoll, of Fife Lake; Gracie Blust, of Gaylord; Gunnar Buhr, of Gaylord; Samantha Winling, of Gaylord; Kendall King, of Gaylord; Holly Greif, of Gaylord; Trinity Hatfield, of Grayling; Abby Pippin, of Grayling; Jillian Wagner, of Harbor Springs; Ainsley Osterlund, of Indian River; Bryan Jackson, of Johannesburg; Angelina Jolicoeur, of Kaleva; Isabela Mulholland, of Kingsley; Gavin Weaver, of Lewiston; Serena Hardy, of Mancelona; Daisa Fowler, of Manistee; Haley Taylor, of Pellston; Austin Angers, of Suttons Bay; Alexandra Kirt, of Suttons Bay; Katelyn Duffing, of Traverse City; Lily Maki, of Traverse City; Claire Ball, of Wellston and Bailee Drogowski, of Williamsburg.
