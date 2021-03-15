- State Farm provides Teacher Assist grants, awarding a total of $100,000 to educators across Michigan. Izaak Kramer was one of 40 to receive $2,500 for his classroom. Kramer teaches first grade at Westwoods Elementary School, part of Traverse City Area Public Schools.
- Wheaton College in Illinois named the following students to the fall 2020 dean’s list: Bailey Reich, of Charlevoix; Lauren Breederland, of Traverse City; Abigail Riffell, of Williamsburg; and Sydney Broderick, of Traverse City.
- Andrew Simaz, of Grawn, made the dean’s list during the spring 2020 term at the University of Iowa. Simaz is a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. He is in the pre-law program.
- Madison Hertel, of Traverse City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College in New York.
- Kayla Hamp, of Mancelona, was recognized for academic excellence during the fall 2020 term at Weber State University in Utah.
- These area students graduated from Grand Valley State University in December 2020:
McKenna J. Fink, of Bear Lake; Ashlyn E. Kartes and Hannah M. Smith, of Boyne City; Lexee L. Baker, Kayla S. Barrows and Amber R. Matelski, of Boyne Falls; Travis C. Flint, of Cadillac; Nicole L. Proctor, of Cheboygan; Matthew J. Berish, of East Jordan; Olivia F. McCallum, of Elmira; Gabriel H. Huffman, of Frankfort; Elizabeth M. Switalski and DeShi Wang, of Gaylord; Kara L. Malm, of Grayling; Mikayla A. Ellis, of Harbor Springs; Samantha R. Brigham and Andrew K. Laskiewicz, of Interlochen; Erica S. Karsten, Ethan C. McDunnell and Hannah M. Wilson, of Kingsley; Bailey N. MacDermaid, of Lake Ann; Kyle A. Peterson and Jennifer M. Schultz, of Manistee; Katelyn R. Anthony, Brent A. Griffin and Cameron A. Plath, of Petoskey; Nikki L. Adamczak, Hanna G. Asiala, Elizabeth M. Carley, Andrew W. Colombo, Jay Gillespie, Sarah C. Hadd, Amara Hagy, Alex J. Hogarth, Kira L. Jarvi, Kendall M. Kielty, Krysten R. Perkins, Kalyn B. Peterson, Emmalyn Reamer, Nora M. Reed, Phathit J. Renas, Ashley R. Saunby, Jenna R. Stoddard, Alayna A. Torrey, Benjamin L. VanSipe, Rachael N. Wernette, Kathleen F. Wilfing and Miranda L. Winowiecki — all of Traverse City; and Katelyn A. Belcher and Lloyd A. Lawson, of Williamsburg
- Hunter Gutt and Peter Molosky, both of Harbor Springs, were named to the College of the Holy Cross dean’s list during the fall 2020 semester. The students expect to graduate in 2023.
- Evan Hendershot, of Empire, graduated from DePauw University in December.
- Ithaca College named Emma Nance, from Traverse City, to the dean’s list during the fall 2020 term.
- Leif Mohrman, of Cedar, made the dean’s list at Lewis University during the fall 2020 semester. He is studying aviation flight management at the Illinois school.
- Traverse City resident Mackinley Marinoff made the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University. Marinoff is a finance major.
- Carthage College named Nathaniel Heegeman, from Bellaire, to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
- These seven TCAPS students are finalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program:
Traverse City Central High School students Elijah “Mac” Chung, Paige Conners, Henry Huschke, Ethan Roe, Amelia Shotwell and Samuel Simon as well as TC West Senior High School student Natalie Heitman.
Central High School students Isabel Aulicino, Nicholas Barresi, Sierra Batcha, Lou DeZeeuw, Georgia Heintz, Jack Kernan, Erin O’Donnell, Oliver Phillips, Kyra Stobert and Shane Taylor along with West Senior High School student Levi Fles were recognized as Commended Students.
- Ohio University announced the following graduates from northern Michigan:
Brandon Cook, of Kalkaska, B.S. in nursing; Heather Lewis, of Petoskey, B.S. in nursing; and Tammy West, of Boyne Falls, master’s in health administration.
- The following students made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saginaw Valley State University:
Cody Miller, of Traverse City; Jared Roeske, of Lake Ann; Ethan Hills, of Boyne City; Anna Lee, of Manistee; Ember Poole, of Fife Lake; Keegen Royston, of Suttons Bay; Troy Miller, of Cadillac; Alexander Gloshen, of Traverse City; Abigale Divozzo, of Cadillac; Lily Arnold, of Charlevoix; Emma Gapinski, of Gaylord; Nicholas Jurgess, of Fife Lake; Nicklas Endres, of Buckley; Lucas Deforge, of Gaylord; Katherine Barber, of Interlochen; Carmen Reilly, of Grayling; and Abby Pippin, of Grayling.
- Saginaw Valley State University named the following students to the president’s list during the fall 2020 term:
Spencer Nemecek, of Petoskey; Jacob Brewer, of Boyne City; Haley McVannel, of Johannesburg; Lindsey Somero, of Northport; Benjamin Kroll, of Lake Ann; Paige Jenema, of Cadillac; Faith Sanders, of Gaylord; Easton Moore, of Petoskey; Samantha Wicker, of Buckley; Alexis Sims, of Cadillac; Ashley Arlt, of Kingsley; Ryley Freeman, of Gaylord; Alison Hagen, of Harbor Springs; Kaitlin Schwenke, of Charlevoix; and Dalton Morgan, of Kingsley.
