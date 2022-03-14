- The following students made the fall 2021 dean’s honor roll at Lawrence Technological University: Addie Nagel, of Ellsworth, biomedical engineering major; Samuel DeKuiper, of Grawn, mechanical engineering; Shelby Ray, of Traverse City, architectural engineering; and Tyler Revett, from Traverse City, electrical engineering.
- These Alma College students completed bachelor’s degree requirements during 2021:
Carmen Berry, of Petoskey, B.A. (magna cum laude) in education/special education; Ethan Fischer, of Wellston, B.A. in marketing; Bailey Frank, of Traverse City, B.A. in English; Elizabeth Garver, of Harbor Springs, B.A. in English/business administration; Jessica Hatcher, of Fife Lake, B.A. (magna cum laude) in education; Delin Kanitz, of Traverse City, B.S. (magna cum laude) in nursing ; Emma Kurtz, of Petoskey, B.S. (summa cum laude) in biology; Thorian Soffredine, of Traverse City, B.S. (cum laude) in nursing; and Joseph Tighe, of Brethren, B.A. in psychology/German.
- City Opera House recently announced the finalists and semifinalists in the 11th annual Young Playwrights Festival.
Finalists: Sara Bagley, Traverse City West Senior High School/North Ed Writers Studio; Zinnia Dungjen, Glen Lake Community Schools; Alister Easterwood, Forest Area Community Schools/North Ed Writers Studio; Eliana Robin, Interlochen Center for the Arts; Makaila Scott, Grand Traverse Academy/North Ed Writers Studio; and Alexandra Sprenger, Traverse City West Senior High School/North Ed Writers Studio.
Semifinalists: Annabelle Ackley, St. Mary School-Lake Leelanau; Simone Chaney, Interlochen Center for the Arts; Lucy Dale, Interlochen Center for the Arts; and Elijah Pszczolkowski, Traverse City Central High School/North Ed Writers Studio.
- The 2022 National Merit Scholarship competition finalists include Traverse City Central High School students Colin Gordon, Grady Luyt and Lauren May, as well as Traverse City West Senior High School students Ella Beck, Matthew Popp and Xander Shumaker.Commended students include Central High School students William Galsterer, Francisco (Paco) Haas, Maria Linck and Samuel McDonough along with West Senior High School students Marguerite Church, Leo Shelp and Anna Childs.
- The following students graduated from Grand Valley State University at the end of the fall 2021 semester:Alpena: Brianna Clark, Allison Heise, Bradley LaFleche and Braedan Werth
- Bear Lake: Trent Johnson
- Bellaire: Noah Mutersbaugh
- Beulah: Alikay Hamilton
- Cadillac: Caitlyn Zeitz
- Cedar: Kira Metcalf and Taylor Stinson
- Central Lake: Delaney Buffman
- Charlevoix: Helen Beemon, Julie Bergmann, Tyler Fuchs and Alexandria Snabes
- Cheboygan: Gabrielle Stempky and Caitlin Williams
- Frankfort: Sophia Mackey and Dane M. Miller
- Gaylord: Danielle Hope, Hallee Hunt, Katelyn Putnam and Chastity Zimmer
- Glen Arbor: Ina Vanderwerff
- Interlochen: Jacquelyn Abeyta and Abigail Clasen
- Kalkaska: Zachary Hill
- Kewadin: Thomas Theodoran
- Kingsley: Angela Pailthorpe
- Manistee: Jeremy Wood
- Mesick: Raquel Torres
- Petoskey: Mary Guinan, Katie Holka, Brianna Kimbler and Drew Wilson
- Traverse City: Erynn Adle, Dennis Alekseyenko, Allison Beauchamp, Jeremy Bottoms, Capriana Calvachi, Hannah Carson, Andrew Cather, Chelsea Cooper, Emily Dohm, Frances Flores, Abigail Howard, Mark McIntire, Kate Melvin, Morgan Mihalic, Kelli Schultz and Tristen Szafranski
- Williamsburg: Meagan Kahlon, Casey Weitzel and Kylie Mundt
