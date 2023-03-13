Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.