- Alexander Olin, of Traverse City, was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2022 chancellor’s honor roll.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of March 7:
Keagan Klingelsmith is a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School. He is drum captain for the Traverse City West Drumline. He participated in varsity bowling, marching band, wind ensemble, concert band, symphony band, percussion ensemble, philharmonic orchestra and school musicals-pit orchestra for “Kiss Me Kate” and “Our Town.” Honors received include varsity letter and honor roll four times and Dream Team (three times) for the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference. Klingelsmith maintains a 3.91 GPA and plans to study biomedical engineering in college, with the goal to work in pharmaceuticals and the medical industry.
Samantha Zaloudek is also a senior at West Senior High School. She is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She participated in orchestra and math club. Honors received include National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction and academic awards. Zaloudek maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to obtain a chemical engineering degree so she can work in the pharmaceutical or food processing industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.