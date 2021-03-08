- These area students earned honors in the West Central Michigan division of the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards:
Frankfort High School — Maggie Kelly, Silver Key Award in drawing and illustration; and Clover Roeters, Silver Key for two ceramics and glass projects, Silver Key for an art portfolio and honorable mentions for ceramics and glass projects
Kingsley High School — Hannah Eagleson, honorable mention for dramatic script
Leelanau School — Elaine Herman, honorable mention in the fashion category; and Melissa Mooney, Silver Key for digital art and honorable mention for digital art
Mancelona High School — Annabelle Ray, Gold Key Award for drawing and illustration
St. Francis High School — Bianca Temple, Silver Key for two photography projects
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center — Deucalion Shetler, honorable mention for dramatic script
Traverse City Central High School — Sophia Locricchio, honorable mention for painting; Lilian Pitser, honorable mention for photography; Evan Reister, honorable mention for photography; Andrew Theophilus, Gold Key Award in photography and two Silver Key Awards in photography; Sonny Rogers, honorable mention for science fiction and fantasy writing
Traverse City West Senior High School — Morgan Holt, honorable mention for poetry
- Rowan Love, of Traverse City, recently obtained the Hunter/Jumper Scholarship Endowment Fund and the Christin Kay “Chrissie” Kausrud Memorial English Equestrian Scholarship Endowment Fund. Love is a student at the University of Findlay in Ohio.
- Kaitlyn Johanson-Rake, of Williamsburg, was named to the president’s list at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. She obtained a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 term.
- Rylie Woodall, of Boyne City, was named to the Cedarville University dean’s list during the fall 2020 semester. Woodall maintained at least a 3.5 GPA at the Ohio school.
- The following students earned a 3.75 GPA or higher during the fall 2020 term at Cedarville University:
Brandon Barker, of Benzonia; Taylor Beigle, of Petoskey; Haile O’Neal, of Grawn; Jacob Southwell, of Mancelona; Lily VanBrocklin, of Traverse City; Sarah Whitscell, of Traverse City; and Evan Woodall, of Boyne City
- Rep. Jack Bergman announced students from Elk Rapids High School won the First District Congressional App Challenge.
Brett Bruner, Joshua Doctor, Shane Pilate and Gabrielle Krakow submitted their original application “Space Hop.” The interactive game aims to teach elementary and middle school students about the solar system and space. The winning app is displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year.
- TBA Credit Union awarded nine classroom improvement grants to local educators, totaling $7,950:
Doug Gle, of Traverse City Central High School; Kris Galoci, Greenspire School; Patty Roussety, Kingsley Elementary School; Janine Winkler, Immaculate Conception Elementary School; Jenny Walter, Traverse Heights Elementary School; Alicia Richards, Traverse City West Middle School; Kristin Sulecki, Silver Lake and Westwoods Elementary; Maria Elshaw, Immaculate Conception Elementary School; and Jennifer Gretzmacher, Glen Lake Elementary School
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these Traverse City West Senior High School seniors during the week of Feb. 2:
Madelynn Johnson is a member of National Honor Society (committee chair), Chemistry Club, Freshman Mentoring and Student Senate. She participated with the varsity volleyball (captain), varsity track and field and varsity tennis teams. She is a member of the “Bucket Brigade.” Her awards include Academic All-State in volleyball, academic honors and a Daughters of the American Revolution Leadership Award. Johnson maintains a 3.99 GPA and plans to study biochemistry or genetics at the University of Michigan. She aims to pursue a career in the medical field or in teaching.
Peyton Wilkening participated in National Honor Society (committee leader), Student Senate (treasurer), Math Club, Chemistry Club and Young Life. He played varsity football (captain) and participated in track and field. He received an academic letter and College Board Rural and Small Town Scholar Award. Wilkening surpassed the first round of the Michigan Math Prize Competition and represented his school at Michigan Math Field Day. He maintains a 3.98 GPA and plans to major in finance at Michigan State University or the University of Michigan. He hopes to later obtain a master’s degree in business administration.
