- Abigail Caldwell, of Williamsburg, made the dean’s list during the fall 2021 term at Tufts University in Massachusetts.
- Denielle Bohland, from Interlochen, recently graduated from Graceland University with a master’s degree in nursing (family nurse practitioner).
- These Saginaw Valley State University students earned a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester, placing them on the president’s list: Troy Miller, of Cadillac; Samantha Wicker, of Buckley; Elisabeth Brown, of Fife Lake; Katherine Barber, of Interlochen; Anna Lee, of Manistee; Bailee Drogowski, of Williamsburg; Logan Zipp, of Boyne City; Jared McLean, of Charlevoix; Alison Sape, of Charlevoix; Gracie Blust, of Gaylord; Lucas DeForge, of Gaylord; Katelynn Mousseau, of Charlevoix, and Ryley Freeman, of Gaylord.
- Saginaw Valley State University named the following students to the fall 2021 dean’s list:Ethan Hills, of Boyne City; Isabel Cole, of Cadillac; Katelyn Zeits, of Cedar; Kaitlin Schwenke, of Charlevoix; Katelynn Bell, of Cheboygan; Autumn Hudak, of Cheboygan; Alexandria Scott, of East Jordan; Kyle Ingersoll, of Fife Lake; Ember Poole, of Fife Lake; Felicia Snyder, of Fife Lake; Gunnar Buhr, of Gaylord; Allison Mae Chrisman, of Gaylord; Emma Gapinski, of Gaylord; Brendon Gouin, of Gaylord; Holly Greif, of Gaylord; Ianna Molski, of Gaylord; Belle Hatfield, of Grayling; Abby Pippin, of Grayling; Sarah Rakoczy, of Grayling; Carmen Reilly, of Grayling; Alex Sendek, of Grayling; Ainsley Osterlund, of Harbor Springs; Angelina Jolicoeur, of Kaleva; Natalie Ryckman, of Kalkaska; Ashley Arlt, of Kingsley; Elliot Geisert, of Kingsley; Hayden Geisert, of Kingsley; Benjamin Kroll, of Lake Ann; Nathan Roots, of Lake Ann; Abigail Cords, of Mancelona; Zachary Lee, of Manistee; Lindsey Somero, of Northport; Kayla Cole, of Petoskey; Spencer Nemecek, of Petoskey; Alexandra Kirt, of Suttons Bay; Abby Dillon, of Traverse City; Cody Miller, of Traverse City; Madison Thomas, of Traverse City; and Claire Ball, of Wellston.
- Caleb Cheung, of Kingsley, and Taylor Beigle, of Petoskey, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. Beigle is majoring in civil engineering, while Cheung is studying computer science.
- Cedarville University named these students to the fall 2021 dean’s honor list:Brandon Barker, of Benzonia; Jacob Southwell, of Mancelona; Lily VanBrocklin, of Traverse City; Mandy Whitscell, of Traverse City; and Sarah Whitschell, of Traverse City
- The inaugural Presidential Recognition Award recently was presented to four individuals at West Shore Community College. Each award recipient gets an internal grant from the West Shore Community College Foundation.This year’s winners: WSCC Adjunct Faculty Member Kelly Glover, WSCC Student Records Administrative Assistant Irma Hinojosa, WSCC Mathematics Professor Wade James and Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts Executive Director Xavier Verna.
- Tiffany Golovich, of Charlevoix, and Caitlin Simcek, of Gaylord, graduated from Ohio University after the fall 2021 semester. They both obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
- These students made the fall 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University:Sarah Liederbach, of Petoskey, and Isabel Nissley, of Traverse City. Liederbach is enrolled in the university’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology, and Nissley studies in the Honors Tutorial College.
- University of Wisconsin-Madison hosted a commencement ceremony in December 2021. Delaney Drake, of Traverse City, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
- Joshua Olosky, of Elk Rapids, made the dean’s list during the fall 2021 term at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Olosky is enrolled in the management information systems program.
- St. Mary School-Lake Leelanau middle school students participated in the Business Professionals of America state competition in February. All students earned a place at the national competition in May.The 2022 state awards:
- Team Middle School category — Administrative Support Team Josh Bunek, Cody Couturier, Tim Duperon and Daisy Serrano took first place
- Individual Middle School — Daisy Serrano, second place and Daniel Chaney, third place in Introduction to Word Processing; Tim Duperon, first place, and Cody Couturier, third in Spreadsheet Applications; and Daniel Chaney, fifth place in Digital Citizenship
- Open Middle School BPA Competition — Oliver Mitchell, second place in Business Fundamental Concepts; Josh Bunek, first, Cody Couturier, third and Oliver Mitchell, fifth, in Business Math Concepts; and Oliver Mitchell, second, and Cody Couturier, third, in Computer Literacy Concepts.
Education Newsmakers: 03/07/2022
