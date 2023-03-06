Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.