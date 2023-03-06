- Weichu Wang, of Traverse City, was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Wang is in the industrial design program.
- The University of Mississippi named Grace Hazelhoff, from Traverse City, and Anne Miller, of Petoskey, to the fall 2022 chancellor’s honor roll.
- Traverse City resident Jacob Graf made the president’s list at the College of Charleston during the fall 2022 term. Graf is studying international business.
- Raleigh Cerre, from Traverse City, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the College of Charleston. Cerre is majoring in public health.
- Coastal Carolina University names Jenna Gale, from Cedar, to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
- Maya Musgrave, from Frankfort, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at DePauw University in Indiana.
- Several students received awards in the 2023 West Central Michigan Regional Scholastic Art and Writing competition:Traverse City West Senior High School: Christina Copenhaver received a Gold Key, Silver Key and honorable mention; Alyssa Maitland-Tanner received two Silver Keys and Trista Zenner received a Silver Key — all in the photography category.
- Traverse City Central High School: Charlie Lancashire and Keira Wesley received honorable mentions in the comic art and photography categories.
- Emerson College placed the following Traverse City students on the dean’s list during the fall 2022 term: Adelaide Willert, a theater and performance major; Sophia Boyce, a writing, literature and publishing major; and Sydney Flaherty, a writing, literature and publishing major.
- Aidan Hett, from Kewadin, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2022. Hett obtained a B.S. in industrial engineering.
- Brooke Edwards, of Manistee, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
- Gillian Grobbel, a junior from Lake Leelanau, is a James B. Angela Scholar at the University of Michigan. Grobbel was recognized for three consecutive terms of all As and university honors. Grobbel is studying earth and environmental science with minors in urban planning and science, technology and society.
- The University of Minnesota Twin Cities named Rhegan Barth, of Suttons Bay, and Lucas Allen, of Traverse City, to the fall 2022 dean’s list. Barth is a sophomore in the College of Education/Human Development and Allen is a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts.
- Kevin Finkbeiner, from Traverse City, graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston with a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing management.
- Army 1st Lt. Gunnar S. Carlson received a U.S. Army Commendation Medal for his service as a logistics officer for the 101st Airbone Division during deployment in Eastern Europe. The battalion is scheduled to redeploy to Kentucky this spring. Carlson graduated from Leland Public School in 2015 and from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2019. He is the son of Eric and Gail Carlson, of Suttons Bay.
