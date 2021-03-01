These Interlochen Arts Academy students earned honors in the West Central Michigan division of the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards:
Sophie Bernik — Silver Key Award for flash fiction, Gold Key Award for poetry, Silver Key for science fiction and fantasy
Cosette Brochu — Silver Key for science fiction and fantasy, Silver Key for two flash fictions, honorable mention for science fiction and fantasy, honorable mention for two humor pieces, Gold Key in humor
Sara Carmichael — Gold Key (American Voices nominee) for poetry, Silver Key for two poems, honorable mention for two poems, honorable mention for two personal essays and memoirs, Gold Key for personal essay and memoir, Gold Key in poetry, Gold Key for three poems, Silver Key in personal essay and memoir, Silver Key for writing portfolio
Scout Carter — honorable mention in the critical essay category
Regina Cassese — honorable mention for four poems, Silver Key Award for two poems, Silver Key in personal essay/memoir, Gold Key for poetry, Gold Key for personal essay/memoir
Chloe Clark — Honorable mention for critical essay
Lane Devers — Silver Key for three poems, Silver Key for two personal essays and memoirs, honorable mention in personal essay and memoir
Madelyn Dietz — Gold Key in flash fiction, honorable mention for dramatic script, honorable mention in humor, honorable mention for four poems, Silver Key for two poems, Silver Key for personal essay/memoir, Silver Key for writing portfolio
Neva Ensminger — honorable mention in personal essay and memoir, Silver Key in flash fiction and Silver Key in personal essay and memoir
Suzanne Evans — honorable mention for poetry and Silver Key for poetry
Jane Finlayson-Fife — honorable mention for critical essay
Haley Gipson — Silver Key for critical essay
Ava Goldfarb — Silver Key in poetry
Ella Harrigan — Gold Key for writing portfolio, Gold Key (American Voices nominee) for short story, Silver Key for six poems, honorable mention for personal essay and memoir, Silver Key for writing portfolio, Gold Key for short story, Silver Key for short story
Annalise Harter — Silver Key for personal essay and memoir, Gold Key for humor, Gold Key for personal essay and memoir
Samantha Haviland — Gold Key for two flash fictions, Silver Key in flash fiction, Gold Key in science fiction and fantasy, Gold Key in short story, Gold Key for two personal essays and memoirs, Silver Key for two humor pieces, Silver Key for personal essay and memoir
Bianca Denise Layog — Gold Key Award (American Voices nominee) for a short story, honorable mention for short story, Silver Key for humor, Gold Key (American Voices nominee) for personal essay and memoir, Silver Key for five personal essays and memoirs, honorable mention for two personal essays/memoirs, honorable mention for five poems, Gold Key in poetry, Silver Key for five poems, Silver Key for writing portfolio, Gold Key for writing portfolio
Betty Ling — honorable mention in dramatic script
Chrisli Markram — Silver Key for two poems, honorable mention for two short stories, honorable mention in poetry
Gilayah McIntosh — honorable mention for critical essay
Tess McNulty — honorable mention for dramatic script
Tyler Penfold — Gold Key for short story, Silver Key for flash fiction and Silver Key for poetry
Amelia Randall — Silver Key for two poems, Silver Key for two personal essays/memoirs, honorable mention for poetry, Gold Key for writing portfolio
Zoe Reay-Ellers — Silver Key for three poems, honorable mention in poetry, Gold Key for five poems, Gold Key for a personal essay/memoir, Silver Key in flash fiction, two honorable mentions in personal essay and memoir, Silver Key in humor, Silver Key in personal essay and memoir
Kaydance Rice — Gold Key for a poem, Silver Key for a poem, Silver Key for two flash fictions, Gold Key for flash fiction, Gold Key for a short story
Grace Riedy — honorable mention for personal essay and memoir and another for poetry
Bug Rivera-Smith — Silver Key for flash fiction
Anne Ruthland — honorable mention for poetry
Elaine See Toh — Silver Key in critical essay
Maia Siegel — honorable mention for two poems, Gold Key (American Voices nominee) for a personal essay/memoir, honorable mention for personal essay and memoir, Silver Key for five poems, Silver Key for dramatic script, Silver Key for two personal essays/memoirs, Gold Key for writing portfolio, Silver Key for writing portfolio, Silver Key for short story
Morgan Spencer — honorable mention for a poem, Gold Key for flash fiction, Silver Key for two short stories, Gold Key for a short story, two honorable mentions in personal essay and memoir, Silver Key in personal essay and memoir
Ainsley Sullivan — honorable mention for personal essay and memoir
Alix Sykes — Gold Key in flash fiction, Silver Key for two flash fictions, Silver Key for eight poems, Gold Key for five poems
Sabine Wilson-Patrick — honorable mention for two short stories and a poem, Silver Key for three personal essays or memoirs, Gold Key for flash fiction, Gold Key for two personal essays or memoirs, Silver Key for a short story
Mia Yiannias — Silver Key for a critical essay
Miles Mojave Zaud — Gold Key for flash fiction
