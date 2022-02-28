- Aurora University named Ellie Visser, of Traverse City, to the dean’s list during the fall 2021 term. Visser is an exercise science major at the Illinois university.
- Craig Seger, of Thompsonville, earned honors during the fall 2021 semester at Edgewood College in Wisconsin. Seger achieved at least a 3.5 GPA.
- The University of Utah selected these students for the fall 2021 dean’s list: Riley Norton, of Petoskey, urban ecology major; and Kate Klinger, of Charlevoix, undeclared major.
- Leif Lindquist, of Gaylord, made the fall 2021 trustees’ list at Champlain College in Vermont. Lindquist is studying software development and achieved a 4.0 GPA for two or more consecutive semesters.
- Justin Raymond, of Rapid City, was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Trine University in Indiana. Raymond is a biology major.
- Petoskey native John Kay earned a communication degree from Trine University at the conclusion of the fall 2021 term.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students during the week of Jan. 4:
Sara Schermerhorn, a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School, is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She participated in varsity volleyball, varsity basketball and varsity track and field. She received the AP Scholar Award, captained the volleyball team for three years, obtained All-Conference and All-Region honors for four years including multiple years on dream teams, captained the basketball team and earned All-Conference and All-Region honors. Schermerhorn anticipates 11 varsity letters upon graduation. She plans to attend college but is not sure which school yet.
Xander Shumaker, a senior at TC West, participated in Wind Ensemble, Chorale, orchestra, Math Club and Michigan Math Club League. He took part in school theater productions of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Mamma Mia” and “Working.” He was a National Merit Scholar semifinalist, All-State Band honorable mention and one of the top scorers statewide for the Michigan Math League. Shumaker maintains a 3.97 GPA and plans to major in music, math or science at an out-of-state college.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of Feb. 1:
Traverse City West Senior High School senior Quinn Disbrow is a member of TBAYS North Storm Travel Soccer Team. She participated in varsity soccer for four years and varsity basketball for three years. Disbrow received multiple academic awards. She plans to attend Grand Valley State University after graduating high school.
Michael Schermerhorn, a senior at TC West, is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. He participated in varsity football (captain for three years), varsity hockey (captain for three years), varsity soccer and varsity track and field. He received All-Conference and All-Region honors, MVP and Academic All-State in football; All-Conference honors for three years, All-Region Honors for three years and All-State honors for two years in hockey; three varsity letters in track; and one varsity letter in soccer. Schermerhorn plans to enroll in college but is unsure where.
- John Stearns Boyles, of Traverse City, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wofford College in South Carolina.
- Concordia University Ann Arbor student Taylor Kolosar made the honors list during the fall 2021 term. Kolosar is a junior in the nursing undergraduate program.
- Ian Rakunas, of Traverse City, appears on the fall 2021 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Rakunas is a voice performance major.
- Wheaton College announces the following students are on the fall 2021 dean’s list: Abigail Riffell, from Williamsburg, and John McCloskey, from Petoskey.
- Traverse City natives Luke Brady (business economics major), Abigale Vomastek (business/marketing) and Maggie McCrary (psychology) made the fall 2021 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Christina Piche during the week of Feb. 2. Piche participated in a school musical (“The Little Mermaid”) and the varsity tennis team. She received the Scholar Athlete and Athletic Award for tennis and Social Studies Award for AP Psychology. Piche plans to study architecture at Benedictine College in Kansas.
- Erich Wangeman was named the 2022 Michigan School Vocal Music Association Teacher of the Year. He teaches chorale at Traverse City West Senior High School and Traverse City West Middle School. He has been with TCAPS for almost 10 years and has more than 30 years of experience as a vocal music instructor.
- West Shore Community College Professor of Music Studies and Director of Performing Arts Ted Malt received an honorary lifetime membership in the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association. Andrea Mack, the Manistee High School band director, nominated Malt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.