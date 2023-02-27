- Marah Finnegan, from Traverse City, is on the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Ohio.
- Anthony Ruskowski, of Traverse City, was named to the dean’s list during the fall 2022 term at Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota.
- Maren Matthews, from Harbor Springs, made the fall 2022 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.
- Williamsburg resident Kolton Drogowski qualified for the president’s list during the fall 2022 term at Chadron State College in Nebraska.
- Miami University named Maggie McCrary, of Traverse City, to its fall 2022-23 president’s list. McCrary is pursuing a B.A. in psychology at the Ohio university.
- These Alpena Community College students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list: True Beeman, of Grawn; Brandon Weber, of Kingsley; and Aidan Shier, of Rapid City.
- Elk Rapids High School recently earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award. Schools that receive this award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses. In 2022, Elk Rapids High School was one of more than 800 recognized in the AP Computer Science Principles category.
- Jacquelyn O’Neill, a business major from Harbor Springs, made the fall 2022 dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan University.
- The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s December 2022 commencement included Traverse City student Dorothy Sirrine. Sirrine obtained a B.S. in nursing.
- Zachary VanCompernolle, of Williamsburg, received a marketing degree from Trine University at the end of the fall 2022 semester.
- City Opera House recently announced the finalists and semifinalists in the 12th annual Young Playwrights Festival.Finalists: Orson Bridges, Interlochen Center for the Arts; Sydney Boettecher, North Ed Writers Studio; Kaydance Rice, Interlochen Center for the Arts; Madeline Rowney, North Ed Writers Studio; Minnie Bardenhagen, Suttons Bay High School; and Nala Na, Interlochen Center for the Arts.
- Semifinalists: Randale McCuien, North Ed Writers Studio; Gabby Vermilya, North Ed Writers Studio; Alicia Streeter, North Ed Writers Studio; Izabella Craker, North Ed Writers Studio; Kayla Macnowski, Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools; and Eliana Robin, Interlochen Center for the Arts.
- Molly Dickinson, from Alpena, is among the 15 DECA students at Northwood University who qualified to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference this spring.
- The 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program finalists include Traverse City Central High School students Ted Arnold and Rowin Smith and Glen Lake High School student Blake O’Connor. They can continue to compete against other students for a National Merit Scholarship.
- These students also made the fall 2022 dean’s list at Alma College:Jacob Dean, of Boyne City; Cody Deisler, of Empire; Tucker Ewing, of Glen Arbor; Kylah Fischer, of Brethren; Grace Fosmore, of Maple City; Evelyn Garver, of Harbor Springs; Athelia Gray, of Lake Ann; Dalron Gray, of Manistee; Aden Gurden, of Cadillac; Karri Hamilton, of Cadillac; Christina Harbin, of Gaylord; Megan Hope, of Boyne Falls; Sheldon Huff, of Johannesburg; Ty Kennard, of Harbor Springs; Juliann Kirk, of Grawn; Justin Kissling, of Manistee; Paige Kohler, of Northport; Starr Koon, of Manistee; Ike Koscielski, of Lake Ann; Corbin Lantzer, of Kalkaska; Clifton Maginity, of Boyne City; Will Maginity, of Boyne City; Lauren McCarthy, of Petoskey; Madelaine McShannock, of Harbor Springs; Emily Perkins, of Fife Lake; Joseph Rawlin, of Traverse City; Anna Richards, of East Jordan; Madison Rosenow, of Boyne City; August Sack, of Glen Arbor; Natalie Schmit, of Levering; Samuel Sircely, of Gaylord; Connor Slaggert, of Traverse City; Ty Slater, of Alanson; Odin Soffredine, of Grawn; Hannah Solomon, of Charlevoix; Blake Swiger, of Cadillac; Andrea Taghon, of Honor; and Abigale Thorsen, of Mancelona.
Education Newsmakers: 02/27/2023
