- These Interlochen Arts Academy students earned honors in the West Central Michigan division of the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards:
Hannah Alpert — honorable mention in the expanded projects category, Gold Key Award in ceramics and glass, honorable mention for two paintings, Silver Key Award in expanded projects and honorable mention in fashion
Abby Amdur — Gold Key Award in mixed media and honorable mention in printmaking
Faith Askew — Gold Key Award in printmaking, Silver Key Award for her art portfolio, honorable mention for film and animation and honorable mention in comic art
Chaaya Balachandra — honorable mention in fashion, Gold Key Award in ceramics and glass, honorable mention for an art portfolio
Sophia Bassett — Gold Key Award for two printmaking projects, Gold Key Award in mixed media, Gold Key Award in ceramics and glass, honorable mention in ceramics and glass, honorable mention for several fashion projects, two Gold Key Awards in fashion, a Silver Key Award in fashion and Gold Key Award for two art portfolios
Yugi Bian — Silver Key Award for two expanded projects, honorable mention in ceramics and glass, a Gold Key in art portfolio and a Silver Key for another art portfolio
Quoc Bui — Silver Key Award in sculpture and honorable mention in expanded projects
Savannah Burnett — Silver Key Award in printmaking, Silver Key in expanded projects, honorable mention in expanded projects, honorable mention in film and animation and Gold Key Award for her art portfolio
Paula Calatayud — Honorable mention for photography and Gold Key Award in sculpture
Yifei Chen — honorable mention in painting
Dylan Clark — Gold Key Award for two paintings, Silver Key Award in painting, honorable mention in painting, Silver Key in photography, Gold Key in photography, Gold Key in sculpture, Gold Key for an art portfolio and honorable mention for another art portfolio
Leo Cohen — Gold Key for drawing and illustration
Cameron Cook — honorable mention in drawing and illustration, Silver Key in sculpture, Gold Key in drawing and illustration, Silver Key in drawing and illustration
Maria Paula Cubero Navarro — Gold Key for art portfolio, Gold Key in sculpture, Silver Key for three sculptures, honorable mention for another sculpture
Maria Daniela Checa — Honorable mention for two art portfolios, Gold Key for expanded projects, honorable mention in expanded projects, honorable mention in ceramics and glass, honorable mention in sculpture
Lukas Drysdale — honorable mention for a sculpture
Celia Goldstein — Silver Key in printmaking and Gold Key in sculpture
Brielle Gunderson — honorable mention in sculpture
Iden Guo — Silver Key in film and animation and Silver Key in painting
Hiosut He — Silver Key in drawing and illustration, Silver Key in mixed media, honorable mention in mixed media and Silver Key for an art portfolio
Yutetsu Horacek — Silver Key for architecture and industrial design and Silver Key for painting
Sarah Howe — Gold Key for painting, Silver Key for two digital art pieces, Gold Key for digital art, Gold Key for two art portfolios
Mengshi Hu — Silver Key in painting and Silver Key for an art portfolio
Frances Kadushin — honorable mention in photography, Silver Key in photography, honorable mention for ceramics and glass, Gold Key in drawing and illustration
Katarina Kline — honorable mention for sculpture, Gold Key in painting, honorable mention in drawing and illustration, Gold Key in drawing and illustration
Celia Komblum — honorable mention for ceramics and glass, Gold Key in sculpture, Silver Key for art portfolio
Seoyoon Lee — Silver Key in photography
Lindsey Levine — Silver Key in photography
Betty Ling — Gold Key in film and animation, honorable mention for two drawing and illustration projects, Silver Key in film and animation, three Gold Key Awards in drawing and illustration, honorable mention in painting, Gold Key in design, Gold Key (American Visions nominee) for digital art, honorable mention in comic art
Georgia Maynard — Gold Key Award for two paintings
Tess McNulty — two honorable mentions in film and animation
Juliette Murphy — honorable mention in sculpture and honorable mention in ceramics and glass
Morgan Novetsky — honorable mention in sculpture, Gold Key in sculpture, honorable mention in mixed media, Gold Key in photography, Gold Key for an art portfolio, honorable mention for art portfolio
Zenno Priebe — Gold Key in jewelry
Maya Ridenour — honorable mention in digital art, honorable mention in sculpture, Silver Key in comic art, honorable mention in printmaking, honorable mention in art portfolio
Liana Ruedel — Gold Key in photography
Marlene Schwier — Silver Key in mixed media, Gold Key in comic art, Silver Key in ceramics and glass, Gold Key for two mixed media projects, honorable mention in drawing and illustration
Clara Thurner — honorable mention in film and animation
Olivia Walker — honorable mention in painting
Amber Wang — Gold Key in jewelry and Silver Key in jewelry
Xueer Lily Wang — honorable mention in ceramics and glass, Silver Key in sculpture, honorable mention in printmaking, Gold Key in sculpture, honorable mention in drawing and illustration, honorable mention in sculpture
Jia Zeng — Gold Key in digital art
