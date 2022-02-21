Paige Sockol

  • Hunter Gutt, of Harbor Springs, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross. Gutt has not chosen a major, but he aims to graduate in 2023.
  • Bradley Boyer, of Boyne City, was named to the president’s honor roll during the fall 2021 term at Bismarck State College. Boyer earned a 4.0 GPA.
  • Raegan Dunwoodie, of Cedar, made the fall 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University. Dunwoodie is a biology major and aims to graduate in 2022.
  • Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recently recognized Paige Sockol, a senior at Kingsley High School, during the week of Jan. 10. Sockol is a member of the school’s STAND program, Travel Club and National Honor Society. She maintains a 3.4 GPA and plans to study landscaping and plants at a trade school or apprenticeship.
  • Alpena Community College student Caleb Gordon, from Interlochen, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
  • Elk Rapids resident Madigan Zell made the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Iowa. Zell is a first-year student studying English and creative writing.
  • Christy Shank, of Indian River, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.
  • Belmont University recognized Ellie Mugerian and Sophie Rampe, both of Traverse City, during the fall 2021 semester. The students were named to the dean’s list for achieving at least a 3.5 GPA.
  • Elise Powis, from Traverse City, is on the fall 2021 dean’s
  • list at the University of Alabama.
  • Anna Breederland, of Traverse City, was named to the dean’s list during her fall 2021 term at Gordon College in Massachusetts.
  • Emerson College named Sophia Boyce, of Traverse City, and Adelaide Willert, of Interlochen, to the dean’s list during the fall 2021 term. Boyce is a writing, literature and publishing major while Willert is majoring in theater and performance. Both students aim to graduate in 2024.
  • Albion College recently announced the students who were named to the dean’s list during the fall 2021 semester:

Zosia Bolde, of Traverse City; Cassidy Burgess, of Fife Lake; Emmet Burns, of Traverse City; Alexis Glaser, of Petoskey; Phoebe Holm, of Boyne City; Foster Snell, of Traverse City; Maggie Kelly, of Frankfort; Kirk Myers, of Manistee; Luke Robertson, of Traverse City; Chloe Miller, of Traverse City; and John Morrow, of Frankfort.

  • Marquette University in Wisconsin named these students to its fall 2021 dean’s list:

Chris Deneweth, finance major, of Traverse City; Caroline Peacock, nursing major, from Traverse City; and Brittany Barbour, nursing major, from Williamsburg.

  • Anthony Ruskowski, of Traverse City, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota during the fall 2021 term.
  • Traverse City Central High School earned the College Board Advanced Placement Computer Science Female Diversity Award for high female representation in the AP Computer Science A category. The school is one of seven in Michigan to be recognized in this category.
  • U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow recently nominated Cookie Dutch, from Traverse City, for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
  • Robert Wolfington, of Rapid City, and Haley Tarsa, of Cedar, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida.
  • Geordon Carter, of Grawn, and Mikaela Ray, of Traverse City, recently obtained their doctorate degrees from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida.
  • Carthage College named Nathaniel Heegeman, from Bellaire, to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2021 term.
  • Matthew Risser, of Interlochen, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville after completing the fall 2021 term. Risser obtained a degree in engineering physics.
  • The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized Garrison Waugh, of Williamsburg, by naming him to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
  • Traverse City’s Fielding Schaefer earned academic distinction at Whitman College. Schaefer completed at least 12 credits and earned at least a 3.5 GPA during the previous semester.
  • Paige McDowell, of Traverse City, and Mackenzie Gillette, of Harbor Springs, were each named an Albion College Fellow at the end of the fall 2021 term. McDowell is a geological sciences major, and Gillette is studying political science.
  • CollegeFactual.com ranked the Northwestern Michigan College Bachelor of Science in Marine Technology program as the fourth most-focused ocean engineering program in the country. NMC is the only non-coastal school to make this online ranking.

