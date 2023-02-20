- Vita Pashchuk, from Lake Ann, appears on the fall 2022 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois.
- Winslow Freds, from Charlevoix, made the fall 2022 president’s list at Tallahassee Community College. Freds received a 4.0 GPA during that term.
- Zoe Fischer, from Kingsley, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during the fall 2022 term. Fischer is a business student.
- Aurora University named Sarah Pleva, from Cedar, to its fall 2022 dean’s list. Pleva is majoring in social work at the Illinois school.
- Cedar student Leif Mohrman was recognized on the Lewis University dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Mohrman is studying business administration at the Illinois school.
- Julie Mercer, of Petoskey, and Allie Klein, of Cadillac, made the fall 2022-23 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. Mercer is studying political science, and Klein is majoring in psychology-art therapy.
- These students made the fall 2022 dean’s list at Alma College: Archey Archambault, of Gaylord; Phillip Banner, of Boyne City; Jason Beaudoin, of Petoskey; Rebecca Bohrer, of Traverse City; Justin Boughner, of Gaylord; Trevor Boughner, of Gaylord; Morgan Brandau, of Cheboygan; Timothy Carlington, of Cadillac; Kianna Carpenter, of Traverse City; and Jake Claflin, of Charlevoix.
- Albion College named these students to its dean list during the fall 2022 semester: Adam Mills, a finance major from Benzonia; Alexis Glaser, an accounting major from Petoskey; Alyce Vermilya, a kinesiology-exercise science major from Gaylord; Arielle Vermilya, a biology major from Gaylord; Benjamin Schollett, a finance major from Traverse City; Blake Miller, a finance major from Frankfort; Cassidy Burgess, a theatre major from Fife Lake; and Mackenzie Gillette, a political science major from Harbor Springs.
- These students were recently recognized as Albion College fellows: Luke Robertson, a biochemistry major from Traverse City; and Phoebe Holm, a psychology major from Boyne City.
- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of Feb. 14:
Anna Sperry is a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School. Sperry is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Environmental Club and the school newspaper (editor in chief). She participated in varsity tennis (captain). Honors received include eight merit awards from the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association for news writing and news design. She plans to study political science at the University of Michigan or James Madison College at Michigan State University.
Drew Alexander is a senior at TC West Senior High School. He is a member of the performing arts community (chairman of the band), marching band (section leader) and chess and math clubs. He participated in soccer, track, cross country, wind ensemble, concert band, symphony band, orchestra pit and full orchestra. He obtained three varsity letters and made the honor roll all four years of high school. Alexander maintains a 3.99 GPA and plans to study medicine and biochemistry in college, with the goal to become a doctor.
Chloe Stanton is a senior at Traverse City Christian High School. She is a member of Bayview Church. She participated in volleyball and the Academic World Quest competition. She received high honor roll distinction all four years of high school and was accepted into the National Society of High School Scholars. Stanton maintains a 3.90 GPA and plans to study actuarial science at Calvin University or Indiana Wesleyan University.
Joshua Kerr is a senior at Traverse City St. Francis High School. He is student leader of Kairos and a member of National Honor Society. He participated in cross country, Nordic skiing and track. Honors received include AP Calculus 3 C’s Award and the Number One Victory Royale Award. Kerr maintains a 4.29 weighted GPA and plans to study environmental science at Middlebury College in Vermont.
