- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students during the week of Jan. 19:
Traverse City West Senior High School senior Mary Jane Hellem is a member of National Honor Society (treasurer), National Spanish Honor Society and Spanish Club. She participated with the Traverse City Swim and Dive Team for four years (captain during her senior year). She made her school’s honor roll four times. Hellem maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to study pre-medical/biological sciences in college and later attend medical school.
Henry McKean, a TC West senior, played in band (percussionist) and baseball (catcher/first baseman). McKean received an academic letter and bronze medal. He maintains a 3.61 GPA and plans to study construction management at Michigan Technological University.
Amelia Jaworski, a senior at TC St. Francis High School, is a member of Kiwanis Key Club (vice president), Student Council (vice president) and National Honor Society. She played varsity girl’s golf (four years) and was a member of the Music Tech Crew and Hands of Faith. She served as a Gladfriend Elementary mentor and Senior Kairos Retreat leader. Jaworski received her varsity letter in golf; a Lake Michigan Conference All-Conference Athletics and Academic Award; Character, Compassion and Commitment Awards; AP Language and Composition English Award; and an AP U.S. Government and Politics Social Studies Award. Additionally, she took second place in the Voice of Democracy VFW Essay/Oratory Contest. Jaworski maintains a 4.25 weighted GPA and aims to become a physician after college.
Kingsley High School senior William Whims is a member of National Honor Society (supervising officer) and played on the varsity football, basketball and track teams. He was also involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. His honors: All-Conference, League and All-State including All-Region Dream Team, Most Improved Player and Captain Award for football. Also, he made the honor roll (three years), received an Academic Achievement Award and qualified for the dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College. Whims maintains a 3.92 GPA and hopes to major in exercise science and play football at Hillsdale College.
- Drew Antcliff, of Kewadin, made the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater during the fall 2020 term.
- Bridget Hintz, of Rapid City, received a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from the University of Northern Colorado. She graduated at the end of the fall 2020 term.
- Edward J. Roe, of Traverse City, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame. Roe was recognized for academic achievement during the fall 2020 term.
- Natalie Lasko, of Traverse City, earned a spot on the dean’s list during the fall 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Lasko is a biology major.
- Austin Peay State University recognized Jamie Roloff, from Manistee, for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. Roloff made the dean’s list with more than 2,000 students at the Tennessee school.
- The following students made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida: Geordon Carter, of Grawn; Mikaela Ray, of Traverse City; Robert Wolfington, of Rapid City; and Jacob Freeman, of Gaylord.
- Garrison Waugh, of Williamsburg, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Waugh is a student in the College of Letters and Science.
- The following Miami University students obtained their degrees during a virtual commencement ceremony in December 2020: Abigail Danger, of Petoskey, earned her B.S. in software engineering; and Stuart Green, of Cheboygan, received his B.S. in computer science.
- Rachel Emery, of Kaleva, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. Emery is a senior studying biology.
- Charles Dorvinen, of Kingsley, recently graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College in Minnesota. Dorvinen obtained a coding specialist diploma in the health information management program.
- Johanna Bowen, of Gaylord, made the dean’s list during her fall 2020 term at Hamilton College in New York. Bowen is a senior with a major in government.
- Traverse City Central High School science teacher Keith Forton recently obtained a $2,000 MiSTEM grant. Forton plans to use the award to purchase supplies for his SCI-MA-TECH classes.
