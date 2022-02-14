- This continues the list of NMC students on the fall 2021 dean’s list:
Logan Urchick, of Traverse City; Kristina Uribe, Traverse City; Casey Vanderploeg, Traverse City; Maria Vasquez, Traverse City; Andrew Veith, Traverse City; Jonah Villanueva, Traverse City; Ryan Vorpagel, Traverse City; Jackson Wade, Traverse City; Erin Wagoner, Traverse City; Chance Wakefield, Traverse City; Celeste Wallace, Traverse City; Abigail Waller, Traverse City; Mitchell Waller, Traverse City; Ryan Ward, Traverse City; Griffin Weatherholt, Traverse City; Bellahna Weathers, Traverse City; Madison Webb, Traverse City; Sean Werner, Traverse City; Scott Wesenberg, Traverse City; Matthew Wesling, Traverse City; Katie White, Traverse City; Anissa Wille, Traverse City; Christopher Williams, Traverse City; Kamron Williams, Traverse City; Ashley Wilson, Traverse City; Olivia Wingfield, Traverse City; Janelle Witkowski, Traverse City; Corbin Wolbers, Traverse City; Makenzie Womack, Traverse City; Samantha Wylin, Traverse City; Jennifer Yaple, Traverse City; Rachael Zeeryp, Traverse City; Angel Zoulek, Traverse City; Brittney Repo, Wellston; Emma Antkowiak, Williamsburg; Eva Belmar, Williamsburg; Madison Brigham, Williamsburg; Lillia Brookshire, Williamsburg; Sage Brown, Williamsburg; Jacqueline Clark, Williamsburg; Rebecca Clearwood, Williamsburg; Chelsea Coburn, Williamsburg; Zachary Conklin, Williamsburg; Marlene Curet, Williamsburg; Andrei Danca, Williamsburg; Travis Dilger, Williamsburg; Kolton Drogowski, Williamsburg; John Dunckel, Williamsburg; Brandi Dunnill, Williamsburg; Ericka Emerson, Williamsburg; Nicholas Fewless, Williamsburg; Emily Grosart, Williamsburg; MacKenzie Huber, Williamsburg; Niccole Indish, Williamsburg; Danita Jacobson, Williamsburg; Cole Kushner, Williamsburg; Reilly McKay, Williamsburg; Caitlyn Morley, Williamsburg; Shane Pilate, Williamsburg; Dylan Schaub, Williamsburg; Maren Schoonover, Williamsburg; Gena Shelagowski, Williamsburg; Leilani Sigsbey, Williamsburg; Cassidy Sincic, Williamsburg; Luke Stenke, Williamsburg; Jacob Sternhagen, Williamsburg; Madison Stewart, Williamsburg; Thomas Taylor, Williamsburg; Zachary Thelander, Williamsburg; Jenna Wilkinson, Williamsburg; Abigail Williams, Williamsburg; Jacquilyn Williston, Williamsburg; Brett Yokom, Williamsburg and Sarah Zamaites, Williamsburg.
- Alec Thornburg, of Cedar, was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the fall 2021 semester.
- Zoe Moore, a Traverse City resident, made the dean’s list at Berea College during the fall 2021 term.
- These Alma College students made the fall 2021 dean’s list:
Archey Archambault, of Gaylord; Jason Beaudoin, of Petoskey; McKenzie Bradford, of Onekama; Timothy Carlington, of Cadillac; Abigail Cavanaugh, of Gaylord; Darcy Daenzer, of Traverse City; Kennan Dawson, of Bellaire; Cody Deisler, of Empire; Brady Fischer, of Wellston; Kylah Fischer, of Wellston; Evelyn Garver, of Harbor Springs; Calen Gilling, of Gaylord; Christina Harbin, of Gaylord; Megan Hope, of Boyne Falls; Nathan Idalski, of Gaylord; Stephanie Jones, of Kalkaska; Ty Kennard, of Harbor Springs; Justin Kissling, of Manistee; Paige Kohler, of Northport; Starr Koon, of Manistee; Bailey Langbo, of Traverse City; Emma Lloyd, of Cadillac; Clifton Maginity, of Boyne City; Will Maginity, of Boyne City; Andre Masse, of Maple City; Madelaine McShannock, of Harbor Springs; Sophia Morais, of Boyne City; Sylvia Neph, of Bear Lake; Mia Osorio, of Leland; Joseph Rawlin, of Traverse City; Samuel Sircely, of Gaylord; Connor Slaggert, of Traverse City; Ty Slater, of Alanson; Tyler Sobczak, of Petoskey; Odin Soffredine, of Traverse City; Hannah Solomon, of Charlevoix; Keaton Walker, of Petoskey and Brittany Winter, of Petoskey.
- Nathan Schlund, of Traverse City, made the fall 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
- These Southern New Hampshire University students were named to the president’s list during the fall 2021 term:
Megan Peterman, of Kalkaska; Samantha Oyer, of Mancelona; Monica Bancroft, of Mancelona; Carrie Trojanek, of Traverse City; Chelsea Carson, of East Jordan; Hannah Curtiss, of Manistee; Glen Doss, of Fife Lake; Andrea Serveny, of Gaylord; Erin Foster, of Cadillac; Rachel Hauswirth, of Gaylord; Matthew Howell, of Petoskey; Dylan Harrington, of Cadillac; Macy Cook, of Traverse City; Chasserae Coyne, of Traverse City; Leah Chemosky, of Acme and Brooke Fettig, of Alanson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.