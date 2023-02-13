- Aidan Hett, of Kewadin, and Hailey Wangard-Siles, from Traverse City, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Nazareth College student Madeleine Guernsey, from Cadillac, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
- Mary Roth, from Cedar, achieved dean’s list recognition during the fall 2022 term at the University of Vermont. Roth is majoring in forestry.
- Palmer College of Chiropractic student Haley Tarsa, from Cedar, is on the fall 2022 dean’s list. She is enrolled at the Port Orange, Florida, campus.
- Traverse City resident Eleanor Mueller was on the fall 2022 dean’s list at Knox College in Illinois.
- Shannon Martin, from Bear Lake, was named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University during the fall 2022 term.
- Chantal Hopper, of Cedar, graduated with a master’s degree in nursing (family nurse practitioner) from Graceland University in December 2022.
- Suttons Bay resident Amanda Herman was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Herman is a sophomore.
- Sen. Debbie Stabenow nominated these Michigan students for admission into service academies: Aden Newman, of Petoskey, U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; Jack Prichard, of Traverse City, U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York; and Elizabeth Kornexl, from Traverse City, U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
- Traverse City resident Christina Marie Piche was named to the president’s list at Benedictine College in Kansas.
- Shanice Williams, from Petoskey, was named to the dean’s list at Castleton University in the fall 2022 term.
- These Benedictine College students received dean’s list recognition during the fall 2022 semester: Luke Biggar, Sarah David, Gabriel Maday, Mary Mawby, Finnegan Ritchie and Zavier Tarrant — all from Traverse City.
- These students were named to the Saint Mary’s College dean’s list during the fall 2022 semester: Sarah Reuschlein, of Kalkaska; Isabelle Jaworski, from Rapid City; Gwyneth Passinault, of Traverse City; Kayli Revett, of Traverse City; and Lyndsay Sheeran, of Traverse City.
- Albion College named several students to programs of distinction during the fall 2022 term:Paige McDowell, from Traverse City; Jaden Johnson, of Frankfort; Casimir Heiman, of Traverse City; and Emmet Burns, from Traverse City, became members of the Center for Sustainability and the Environment. McDowell and Burns also are enrolled in the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.
- Tucker Hubbard, from Frankfort; Arielle Vermilya, of Gaylord; Alyce Vermilya, of Gaylord; Luke Robertson, from Traverse City; and Jullian Hillier, of Traverse City, were recognized as members of the Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine. Hubbard and Robertson also are part of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.
- These students are finalists in the Congressional App Challenge for Michigan’s 1st District:Cedric Kanner, of Traverse City, came in first and Niels Walker-Hundley and Walter Lijewski-Lee, of Traverse City, took second place. The winning application is eligible to be featured at the Capitol building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.