- These Alma College students qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list:
Rachel Blome, of Indian River; Abbigayle Broersma, of Cadillac; Timothy Carlington, of Cadillac; Abigail Cavanaugh, of Gaylord; Darcy Daenzer, of Traverse City; Stephanie Davis, of Elmira; Kennan Dawson, of Bellaire; Jacob Dean, of Boyne City; Bailey Frank, of Traverse City; Mason Gardner, of Boyne City; Elizabeth Garver, of Harbor Springs; Evelyn Garver, of Harbor Springs; Calen Gilling, of Gaylord; Athelia Gray, of Lake Ann; Christina Harbin, of Gaylord; Jessica Hatcher, of Fife Lake; Grace Hearth, of Cadillac; Megan Hope, of Boyne Falls; Nathan Idalski, of Gaylord; Elijah Jackson, of Grayling; Delin Kanitz, of Traverse City; Justin Kissling, of Manistee; Paige Kohler, of Northport; Starr Koon, of Manistee; Scott Kramp, of Gaylord; Emma Kurtz, of Petoskey; Bailey Langbo, of Traverse City; Corbin Lantzer, of Kalkaska; Clifton Maginity, of Boyne City; Andre Masse, of Maple City; Madelaine McShannock, of Harbor Springs; Sylvia Neph, of Bear Lake; Shannon Popp, of Lake Leelanau; Jacob Ransom, of Traverse City; Tyler Sobczak, of Petoskey; Odin Soffredine, of Traverse City; Keaton Walker, of Petoskey; Grace Warmbier, of Gaylord; Brittany Winter, of Petoskey and Claire Wittlieff of Manistee.
- Joshua Straub, of Traverse City, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at DePauw University in Indiana.
- Emily Andreasson, of Williamsburg, and Sydney Yeomans, of Cedar, qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky. Andreasson majors in modern and classical language, literature and cultures. Yeomans is enrolled in exploratory studies in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Erik King, of Kingsley, and Joshua Bancroft, of Traverse City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alpena Community College.
- Natalie Myers, daughter of Dolly Martinson of Suttons Bay, was recently elected president of the Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity. She was previously the organization’s director of fundraising. Myers is studying French horn performance with a French language minor at the University of Michigan. She is a six-term James B. Angell honors scholar at the university. She works as the youth orchestra ensemble manager for Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
- Alicia Becker, of Traverse City, graduated from Graceland University at the conclusion of the fall 2020 term. Becker obtained her M.S. degree in nursing (adult and gerontology acute care nurse practitioner).
- Madison Porter, of Traverse City, qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Porter is a student in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Shannon Fiegel, of Traverse City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah. Fiegel is a recreational therapy major.
- Albion College named the following Traverse City students to its fall 2020 dean’s list: Emma Burns, Kayla Sharp, Isabella Banas, Severiano Colangelo and Paige McDowell. Burns and Sharp also became fellows for maintaining at least a 3.7 GPA for three consecutive semesters.
- Andrew Froese, of Traverse City, qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
- Muskegon Community College student Tyler Wickham, of Grawn, made the fall 2020 dean’s list.
- Sen. Debbie Stabenow nominated these Michigan students for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland: Amelia Berles, of Alpena; Colin Dupon, of Prudenville; Miguel Ferraro, of Traverse City; and Griffin Wright, of Traverse City.
- U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman recently nominated these Michigan students for U.S. military service academies:
Alexander Likens, Harbor Springs High School, U.S. Naval Academy; Gabriel Bullis, Alpena High School, U.S. Naval Academy; Ryan Schmidt, Traverse City St. Francis High School, U.S. Naval Academy; Gabriel Ruemenapp, home-school, U.S. Naval Academy and Merchant Marine Academy; Griffin Wright, TC Central High School, U.S. Naval Academy; Jacob Schultz, TC Central High School, U.S. Air Force Academy and Merchant Marine Academy; Amelia Berles, Alpena High School, U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy; John Sosa, Gaylord High School, Merchant Marine Academy; Isaac Wohlford, Alpena High School, U.S. Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Naval Academy; and Miguel Ferraro, TC Central High School, U.S. Naval Academy.
Mary Margaret Sutherland, of Traverse City, qualified for the College of Charleston fall 2020 dean’s list. Sutherland is studying English.
