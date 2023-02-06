- Belmont University added Brooke Irvin, of Traverse City, and Ella Schoenow, of Interlochen, to its dean’s list during the fall 2022 semester.
- The University of Iowa put Madigan Zell, from Elk Rapids, on its fall 2022 dean’s list. Zell is a second-year student studying English and creative writing.
- Charlevoix resident Adir Turgeman made the dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University during the fall 2022 term.
- The fall 2022 president’s list at Campbellsville University includes Christy Shank, from Indian River.
- Chris Deneweth and Olivia Strom, both from Traverse City, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin. Deneweth is pursuing a B.S. in finance, and Strom is pursuing a B.S. in marketing.
- Hunter Gutt, from Harbor Springs, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross. Gutt aims to graduate from the Massachusetts college in 2023.
- Traverse City resident Dorothy Sirrine made the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
- Meagan Burns, of Petoskey, graduated with a master’s degree in nursing education from Georgia Southwestern State University in December 2022.
- Austin Bolton, from Traverse City, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2022. Bolton received a Master of Fine Arts in writing.
- Raleigh Cerre, from Traverse City, recently graduated with a B.A. in public health from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
- These students made the fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio:Lily VanBrocklin, of Traverse City; Mandy Whitscell, of Traverse City; Brandon Barker, of Benzonia; Taylor Beigle, of Petoskey; Allison Barker, of Benzonia; Jacob Southwell, from Mancelona; and Sarah Whitscell, from Traverse City.
- The following students appear on the fall 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University:Ethan Hutchison, of Cadillac; Drake Collins, of Mancelona; Sarah Hughes, of Manistee; Journey Krajnik, of Traverse City; Jacob Nagy, of Traverse City; Matthew Ferri, of Charlevoix; Olivia Brodeur, of Charlevoix; Rebecca Maloney, of Lewiston; and Hannah Woods, of Petoskey.
- West Shore Community College announces its fall 2022 dean’s list:William R. ODwyer, of Frankfort; Samuel C. Corey, Jaimey M. Ferguson, Amber L. Flippen, Grace S. Kidd, William E. Bradford, Kayla N. Garber and Alissa M. Aparicio — all of Bear Lake; Aidan J. Wenzel, of Copemish; Kyle W. Husk and Kendelyne Z. Schmidt-Stoykovich — both of Kaleva; Jane A. Amstutz, Sydney M. Bialik, Chelsea Froncek, Heather N. Hansen-Foggo, Anna D. Herberger, Kaylyn M. Johnson, Kelly S. Kelley, Luke A. Kooy, Emily K. Miller, Lola M. Piper, Calli R. Ronning, Kaya R. Watkins, Anna L. Wojcik, Amanda L. Cantu, Evan Dalke, Destiny F. Dulaney, Shelby Fraly, Bryan S. Johnson, Grant E. Johnson, Rachel L. Kruk, Danielle E. Oleniczak, Amiee M. Patulski, Austin W. Pefley, Cheyenne R. Renner, Evan J. Scarlata, Keaton J. Smith, Lori J. Sorenson, Joseph A. Wells and Jenasie Woebbeking — all from Manistee; Maudie R. McLaughlin and Megan Faber — both from Onekama; Joshua Dekoekkoek, Clayton D. Mobley and Cora I. Scott — all of Wellston; Bryce A. Billings, Kaitlin N. Carlson, Arthur J. Demorest, Theresa A. DeMorrow, Athena C. Dila, Isaac C. Duran, Dylan M. Eaton, Kadence D. Keegstra, Noah J. King, Kelly A. McPike, Jackson M. Monson, Moira M. O’Brien, Kayla R. Reed, Rachel J. Reed, Erin C. Reilly, Morgan K. Sanocki, Mackenzie A. Sarto, Scott D. Sturgill, April M. Tjapkes, Davis H. Webster, Lynnea Q. White, Madisyn R. Wysong, Hanna L. Ashley, Lindsay K. Billow, Madalyn E. Flewelling, Alexandra N. Grillo, Kaleah C. Hines, Olivia A. Klevorn, Keelyn J. Laird, Jace Locklear, Russell G. Lux, Evan W. McKinley, Zoe D. Nader, Chau M. Nguyen, Joseph W. Nickelson, Jody K. Porter, Daphne E. Root, Cydney J. Schmock, Gabriella G. Sutter, Zoe G. Voss, Jessica M. Wood and Megan E. Zalis — all of Ludington; and Amanda J. Ross, from Cadillac.
Education Newsmakers: 02/06/2023
