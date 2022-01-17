- Kristine Aurand and Angela VanDerkarr, both of Traverse City, are participating in clinical experiences through the Saginaw Valley State University Master of Science in nursing-primary care family nurse practitioner program.
- Olivia Moser, of Petoskey, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Bob Jones University. Moser is a freshman in the composite social studies education program.
- MacLean Diver, from Traverse City, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. Diver is pursuing a degree in business administration.
- Northwestern Michigan College recently named these students to its fall 2021 dean’s list:
Brooke MacKinnon, of Acme; Paige MacKinnon, Acme; Clara Lick, Alden; Christina Batye, Bear Lake; Dezyrae Batzer, Bear Lake; Jonathan Eno, Bear Lake; Danielle Simo, Bear Lake; Kase Carl, from Bellaire; Landon DeHeer, Bellaire; Alexis Derrer, Bellaire; Myranda Duran, Bellaire; Aliza Huffman, Bellaire; Shane McClellan, Bellaire; Elliott Molby, Bellaire; Nicholas Stapleton, Bellaire; Ryan Bishop, of Benzonia; Zachariah Blough, Benzonia; Lillian Leatherman, Benzonia; Zoe Lozowski, Benzonia; Mariah Montano, Benzonia; Austin Payne, Benzonia; Jacob Reed, Benzonia; Crystal Thomas, Benzonia; Ashley Ward, Benzonia; Sophia Hemming, from Boyne City; Ariel Himmelspach-Mckillip, Boyne City; Madison Wellman, Boyne City; Abbie Gerred, Boyne Falls; Troy Swenor, Boyne Falls; Austin Brazie, Buckley; Cole Crain, Buckley; Quentin Elam, Buckley; Kirsten Hensley, Buckley; Lacey Kelley, Buckley; Clayton Porter, Buckley; Brian Wegrzyn, Buckley; Denise Zimmerman, Buckley; Erika Alworden, of Cadillac; Kegan Brooks, Cadillac; Kelcy Fredell, Cadillac; Mariah Gamble, Cadillac; Carlos Gomez, Cadillac; Emma Gullekson, Cadillac; Madelin House, Cadillac; Nancy Itnyre, Cadillac; Lucas McKernan, Cadillac; Haydn Redmond, Cadillac; Andrew Rheaume, Cadillac; Tyler Sisson, Cadillac; Shaelyn Smith, Cadillac; Seth Thurman, Cadillac; Ava Valdez, Cadillac; Kyle Warner, Cadillac; Jacob Bruesch, from Cedar; Hannah Childers, Cedar; Ezra Dedenbach, Cedar; Joshua Glass, Cedar; Delaney Jackson, Cedar; Adam Kabat, Cedar; Katherine Kline, Cedar; Dylan Lopez, Cedar; Laura Romanowski, Cedar; Morgan Zywicki, Cedar; Nicholas Beer, from Charlevoix; Laura Byard, Charlevoix; Hailey Greimel, Charlevoix; Mackenzie Martin, Charlevoix; Maya Whitley, Charlevoix; Hannah Zipp, Charlevoix; Nicole Borowicz, Cheboygan; Emily McIntosh, Copemish; Alan Pfister, Copemish; Haley Hoffman, East Jordan; Gabe Tharp, East Jordan; Hailey Bell, Eastport; Evan Arroyo, of Elk Rapids; Caitlin Buchalla, Elk Rapids; Caroline Ducharme, Elk Rapids; Brenna Glinski, Elk Rapids; Joshua McCann, Elk Rapids; Mercedes Steele, Elk Rapids; Aidan Weber, Elk Rapids; Carrie Keys, Elmira; Renee Weeks, Elmira; Ella Beck, Empire; Elizabeth Brown, Empire; Tarah Connell, Empire; Hailey Angell, from Fife Lake; Emily Birgy, Fife Lake; Emilee Bruner, Fife Lake; Charleigh Culp, Fife Lake; Anna Durfee, Fife Lake; Charles Gates, Fife Lake; Lilley Koby, Fife Lake; Keaton Mills, Fife Lake; Alayna Wildfong, Fife Lake; Dana Adsit, of Frankfort; Morgan Banktson, Frankfort; Falechia Barry, Frankfort; Miranda Guzman-Shrake, Frankfort; Mercy Kenyon, Frankfort; Willa Kramer, Frankfort; Rachel Kuiper, Frankfort; Genevieve-Margaret MacRae, Frankfort; Benjamin Plumstead, Frankfort; Christopher Simon, Frankfort; Whitney Davis, of Gaylord; Joshua Fessler, Gaylord; Destiney Green, Gaylord; Caleb Preston, Gaylord; Keshia Slater, Gaylord; Tracie Anderson, Grawn; Jessica Atwood, Grawn; Katharine Brown, Grawn; Alysha Haight, Grawn; Leonidas Hawkins, Grawn; Franny Hemberg, Grawn; Allison James, Grawn; Megan Klabunde, Grawn; Jennifer Knudsen, Grawn; Aurora Kozlowski, Grawn; Elizabeth Kozlowski, Grawn; Marshal McMillan, Grawn; Alicia Miner, Grawn; Michelle Nolan, Grawn; Michaela Ross, Grawn; Douglas Virgil, Grawn; Maxwell Bosley, Harbor Springs; Michael Erxleben, Harbor Springs; Chelsea Ranger, Harrietta; Devin Burkhart, Honor; Owen Corwin, Honor; Dana Hennrick, Honor; Ayla Leuenberger, Honor; Matthew Murbach, Honor; Lisa Purchase, Honor; Casper Volas, Honor; Michelle Wear, Honor; Holland Wilcox, Honor; Jack Hurt, Indian River; Leah Nelson, Kaleva.
