- Alma College student Abbey Killian, of Traverse City, recently competed in the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Foundation’s annual Giant Jamboree.
Killian serves as vice president for the school’s team, which won a gold medal for working to develop a bacterium that aims to break down chemical compounds in contaminated soil at the Velsicol Chemical Corporation superfund site in St. Louis, Michigan. The project would determine toxicity levels and lead to a cleanup of the soil and water in the area.
The team won a silver medal at the 2019 event.
- The following students qualified for the fall 2020 president’s list at Trine University in Indiana: Sarah Moon, of Charlevoix; Justin Raymond, of Rapid City; and Zachary VanCompernolle, of Williamsburg.
- Wallanda Berarducci, of Charlevoix, earned a master’s degree in education from Concordia University, Nebraska. She completed her studies during the fall 2020 term.
