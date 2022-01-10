- Alexander Theophilus, from Traverse City, earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University. Theophilus is studying environmental geography and plans to graduate in 2022.
- Diana Baxter, of Northport, earned a spring 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction from Colgate University. Baxter is a history major and aims to graduate in 2022.
- Alivia Farr, a student at Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Center, won first place for her essay “Protecting Our Waters.” The essay contest is sponsored by The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City through Michigan Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.
- Sarah Chouinard, of Traverse City, made the fall 2021 dean’s list at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.
- Jack Baker and Sydney Allgaier, both of Traverse City, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus.
- Madison Groves, of Traverse City, plans to begin nursing clinicals in the fall semester. Groves is in the bachelor of nursing science degree program at Saginaw Valley State University.
- Molly Myers, from Bellaire, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. Myers is a geography major.
- Katie Firman, of Petoskey, was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Bob Jones University. Firman is a freshman studying business administration.
featured alert
Education Newsmakers: 01/10/2022
Tags
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- South Boardman medical office closes after DEA search warrant
- Pediatricians warn about road ahead for students, community
- Police ID man found dead in Hoosier Valley
- Older people in Leelanau, GTC first to vaccinate, first to lose protection
- Major intersections sites of crashes
- Suspect ID'ed in West Senior High School threat
- Teacher shortage shutters West Middle School
- Star power: Deneweth tournament keeps growing
- St. Francis tops Central in double-overtime thriller
- "Bigger than basketball": Frankfort senior supports JV teammate after brain surgery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.