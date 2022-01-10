Alivia Farr receives award

Jill Stiltner, a Friendly Garden Club member, presents Alivia Farr with a first-place certificate and a $300 check.

 Special to the Record-Eagle/Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City
  • Alexander Theophilus, from Traverse City, earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University. Theophilus is studying environmental geography and plans to graduate in 2022.
  • Diana Baxter, of Northport, earned a spring 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction from Colgate University. Baxter is a history major and aims to graduate in 2022.
  • Alivia Farr, a student at Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Center, won first place for her essay “Protecting Our Waters.” The essay contest is sponsored by The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City through Michigan Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.
  • Sarah Chouinard, of Traverse City, made the fall 2021 dean’s list at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.
  • Jack Baker and Sydney Allgaier, both of Traverse City, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus.
  • Madison Groves, of Traverse City, plans to begin nursing clinicals in the fall semester. Groves is in the bachelor of nursing science degree program at Saginaw Valley State University.
  • Molly Myers, from Bellaire, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. Myers is a geography major.
  • Katie Firman, of Petoskey, was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Bob Jones University. Firman is a freshman studying business administration.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you