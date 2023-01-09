- Angelo State University hosted its fall 2022 commencement Dec. 10 in San Angelo, Texas. Graduates include Katherine Homminga, from Traverse City. She obtained her master’s of education in student development and leadership.
- Katie Firman, of Petoskey, was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Bob Jones University. Firman is a sophomore studying business at the South Carolina university.
- Traverse City resident MacLean Diver made the dean’s list during the fall 2022 semester at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. Diver is pursuing a B.S. in business administration.
- Olivia Moser, from Petoskey, made the fall 2022 dean’s list at Bob Jones University. Moser is a sophomore studying business administration.
- Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel and Traverse Bay Area Credit Union recently gave 15 educators $150 mini grants:
Rebecca Molski, kindergarten teacher at John R. Rodger Elementary School; Janene Gee, kindergarten teacher at Betsie Valley Elementary; Kyle Ross, second grade at Crystal Lake Elementary; Heather Horn, second grade at Buckley Elementary; Heather Roesstroff, Cherry Street Intermediate; Erin Graves, kindergarten at Fife Lake Elementary; Brandon Deike, band instructor at Forest Area Middle/High; Tiffany Smith, Kingsley Middle; Megan Bartley, Traverse City West Senior High; Carrie Bui, music instructor at Eastern Elementary; Heidi Gregory, TC West Senior High; Beth Hines, TCAPS Montessori; Erica Hernandez, special education at Long Lake Elementary; Alison Lauters, kindergarten at Westwoods Elementary; and Jeri Steichen, Cherry Knoll Elementary.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these Traverse City West Senior High School seniors during the week of Jan. 3:
Taylor McGregor is a member of Kiwanis Key Club and National Honor Society as well as a mentor for a Ukrainian refugee and with Big Brothers Big Sisters. McGregor participated with Student Voice and the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Mentoring program. She received the National Small Town Recognition Award and maintains a 3.96 GPA. She plans to study international relations at Michigan State University or the University of Oregon.
Mason West is a member of Grand Traverse Hockey Association (coach), the Varsity Club and the Council for Educational Travel, USA (international student host). He was involved in varsity hockey, golf and the school newspaper. He received recognition, including first team Big North Conference, Record-Eagle Dream Team and second team all-state. He was named to his school honor roll and maintains a 3.91 GPA. West plans to play junior hockey and then transfer to Michigan Technological University or the University of Michigan to study engineering.
- The following students made the Northwestern Michigan College fall 2022 dean’s list:
Antrim County — Jarrod Albosta, Julia Belden, Hailey Bell, Emily Bennett, Spencer Bird, Danielle Bowers, Matthew Boyer, Megan Budd, Cameron Buntjer, Ashley Cary, Thomas Clementson, Robert Cutting, Landon DeHeer, Avery Elsey, Madison Evans, Christy Figueroa, Olivia Glinski, Gavin Graves, Monika Gregorski, Cheyenne Harvey, Isaiah Hoose, Alexander Hornick, Kelcie Howard, Brynn Hubbard, MacKenzie Huber, Aliza Huffman, Erin Hybl, Kierce Janis, Jordan Jansen, Allen Johansen, Kayleigh Johnson, Heidi Kay, Chelsea Kline, Jessica Kubin, Katherine LaLone, Antoni Lugin, Justin MacDonald, Grace Meyer, Elliott Molby, Kelley Nelson, Breanna Oetting, Jacqueline Paulosky, Meredith Perron, Paige Peters, Joshua Pion, Mallory Potter, Destiny Roy, Ashley Schaub, Nicholas Schlappi, Sydney Standerfer, Marie Vandenbranden and Jacob Wilson.
Benzie County — Griffin Anderson, Morgan Banktson, Falechia Barry, Jocelyn Baughman, Michelle Beckett, Kohl Beechraft, Tristan Bembeneck, Dawn Bruchez, Ahna Campbell, Jean Chase, Maridee Cutler, Mercedes Deeren, Anna Feiger, Amy Firosz, Alison Fluette, Christopher Geetings, Ava Grogan, Miranda Guzman-Shrake, Dana Hennrick, Carson Kulawiak, Ellis Larsen, Brook Lautner, Ayla Leuenberger, Brittany Long, Zoe Lozowski, Rachael McAnulty, Mariah Montano, Shana Penny, Ava Plamondon, Timothy Quijas, Shane Reed, Billy Rosa, Leia Schendel, Autumn Skiver, Jenice Skusa, Evelyn Smith, Naomi Smith, Elizabeth Tiesworth, Dalton Umlor, Evelyn VanTol, Andrew Veith, Melinda Vieau, Michelle Wear, Michael Wohlscheid and Noah Yacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.