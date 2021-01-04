- Molly Myers, of Bellaire, and Elizabeth Jewell, of Traverse City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Vermont.
- Olivia Schmitz, of Traverse City, recently earned a Bachelor of Arts with high distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Maria Lefevre, of Lake Leelanau, and Cecelia Denton, of Maple City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Northland College in Wisconsin.
Education Newsmakers: 01/04/2021
Tags
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspicious package found in downtown TC bank
- FDA drops distillery sanitizer fee
- Lovina's Amish Kitchen: The Eicher family mourns a great loss
- Elk Rapids Library Board kept 'hit file' of complaints
- Survey reveals positives, negatives of life in Grand Traverse County
- UPDATE: 'Person of interest' sought in downtown Traverse City bank incident
- Wine industry trailblazer had a thirst for life
- 2021 Bayshore Marathon won't be in-person
- Good Samaritans: 'A little piece here and a little piece there'
- Another year, another list of tired, poor, tempest-tost who died homeless in Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.