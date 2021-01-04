  • Molly Myers, of Bellaire, and Elizabeth Jewell, of Traverse City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Vermont.
  • Olivia Schmitz, of Traverse City, recently earned a Bachelor of Arts with high distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences.
  • Maria Lefevre, of Lake Leelanau, and Cecelia Denton, of Maple City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Northland College in Wisconsin.

