The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America awarded seven college scholarships to northern Michigan students during its annual Christmas Gala.
Recipients are children or grandchildren of an active or retired military member from the uniformed services, National Guard or Reserves or they are an MOAA member.
This year’s award winners are: Audrey Lee, Traverse City St. Francis High School, $1,500; Ava Shultz, St. Mary Cathedral School in Gaylord, $1,000; Adeline LaCross, Leland High School, $1,000; and Naomi Barnett, Grayling High School, $750.
Community college/technical school winners are: Mackenzie St. John, Kingsley High School/NMC/Career Tech, $1,000; and Abigail Cartwright, Bellaire High School/Kirtland Community College/Career Tech, $1,000.
Returning MOAA scholar Evan Renn, a 2020 Grayling High School graduate attending the University of Michigan, is receiving $750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.