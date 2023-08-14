Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle’s 165th anniversary special section. Click here to read the section in its entirety online.
Tell any young tot your age, and if it’s more than 30, chances are they’ll be impressed ... and also under the impression that as we age, we get taller.
Now as that unfortunately isn’t true, there are other benefits to longevity. In Record-Eagle’s case, our longevity is directly related to our relationship to the community we cover — a complex entity with Indigenous roots, changing economies that depend on our natural resources, and a growing population.
Our 165th birthday really is an anniversary, a celebration of a relationship between an idea and the thousands of readers over time who have nurtured it — that our Traverse City region is worthy of well-rounded, accountability-based coverage that reflect all the nuances of our unique community.
From deep dive investigations into our systems, to our children’s achievements in school and sports — we have committed to being there, documenting and sharing information for those who can’t, with the understanding than an informed community functions better, and cares more.
To this end, we have assembled an anniversary gift, a look back though our 165 years of witnessing history. Our goal is to present a small accounting of all we’ve seen together, and the myriad changes over time. Former editor Loraine Anderson did an exhaustive exploration of the region’s history to celebrate our 150th anniversary. This is a shorter trip that looks at who we are, where we’ve been and some of the changes we seen throughout the years.
Community journalism is and always has been a conversation — and in this fractured time, one that’s more important than ever to share, evolve and continue.
Thank you for making our 165 years possible!
