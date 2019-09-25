An easing of the load occurred this morning on our road of many names — Grandview Parkway/Front/Munson Ave/U.S. 31.
It wasn’t heard but perhaps it was felt.
Fewer wheels rumbled over it. Fewer drivers swore at it.
Because, at long last, Eighth Street reopened to the public.
We missed you, Eighth Street.
Yes, we made fun of you and took you for granted when we had you.
We likened your potholes to Fallujah; we questioned your strangely-painted and changing lane structure.
We studied you incessantly (in 2012, 2014 and 2016) and expensively (almost a quarter million dollars).
We complained about you, but we drove on regardless — and you got us where we needed to go.
Your absence since April has been keenly felt — our workaday commutes were longer and hotter than we can remember.
We coped.
There were some highlights along the way. Excavating unearthed a wooden water main, giving us a rare glimpse of civic history (also, some perspective on the age of the road). Months later a Syracuse Dekadrachm — an ancient Roman coin that was in circulation between 405-380 B.C. — was also found near the construction site, though its veracity hasn’t yet been determined.
Plus, a mid-summer rash of mired cars stuck in the Eighth Street construction zone give us funny T-shirts and a hashtag #WORTHTHEW8.
We don’t know if that sentiment was shared by the businesses along Eighth that suffered bottom line blows and the residential neighborhoods that shouldered frenzied, dog-legging commuters — but they, too, are likely glad to close this dusty chapter.
We’re glad you’re back, and applaud Elmer’s Crane and Dozer for making their estimated timeline, and for closing in on or below the approved $4,120,390.25 contract with the city, according to project manager Nick Broad.
We know that there are still some kinks to work out, but we are ready to drive on.
