The Issue: The top three days for home candle fires occur on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.
Our View: Add safety to your sugar plum visions tonight
The Christmas and Hanukkah holidays fall near the winter solstice when the dark lingers longest.
Our traditions brighten up this time in so many ways; lights festoon every place we can reach with a ladder, we light cut trees, we light menorahs, we light candles, and so on.
But too often Christmas morning arrives with a horrific story about a house fire.
According to the state fire marshal, the top three days for home candle fires occur on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.
In many cases people fall asleep or leave home with candles left burning.
Frayed wires in decorative lights can also pose a threat, especially when wrapped around a dry, ultra-flammable Christmas tree. And let's not forget — please don't forget — about that unattended space heater that's been running for days straight.
So, while Santa checks his list, we can check out smoke detectors. We can unplug the lights at night. We can water the tree.
Let's keep that holiday glow where it belongs — inside our hearts.
If you need smoke alarms and have financial hardship, please contact the Bureau of Fire Services at 517-241-8847.
