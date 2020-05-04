TRAVERSE CITY — Changing engineering contractors on a transportation study was compared to “switching horses in the middle of a stream” but the option will be considered at an upcoming special meeting, officials said.
The East West Corridor Transportation Study begun in late 2018, has completed the traffic study of Phase 1 and is preparing to begin the Phase 2 environmental impact study.
Contracted work beyond Phase 1 is “theirs to lose,” Road Commission Vice-Chair William Mouser said of the commission’s current relationship with OMH Advisors.
“According to our contract, that option is available,” Mouser added in a telephone interview Friday. “If we thought someone could do another phase better, we are not, in effect, tied to this one company.”
Mouser said he is satisfied with the work of OMH and expected the special meeting to be scheduled soon.
Other commissioners expressed skepticism, however, over how well OHM’s subcontractor, Networks Northwest, has communicated board findings to the public.
“It’s like switching horses in the middle of a stream, not easy,” Road Commissioner Marc McKellar said at the Road Commission meeting Thursday. “But I’m looking at this as an opportunity to get some RFQs out there.”
An RFQ is a request for quote, also known as an invitation to bid, and the process by which municipalities select private firms to do public work.
Mouser said he was on the panel that selected OMH from among four or five applicants who were scored on various issues on a scale of 1 to 5.
McKellar was not on that panel, and spoke previously about the importance of communicating with the public.
“If you read through this material,” McKellar added, “OMH could not be more entangled with Networks Northwest. And they kinda fumbled the ball a little on the public outreach. I don’t think we need to have the ball fumbled again.”
Mouser called this process “shaking the bushes” and said, although he was satisfied with OHM’s work, he was not opposed to considering other companies.
A previous effort to build the Hammond/Hartman bridge was planned poorly, he said, and the Road Commission is determined to take a more methodical and transparent approach this time around.
“In the big picture, its a political hot potato,” Mouser said. “There are some who want to roll up the streets so people stop coming here, there’s others who say, ‘If you build it, they will come and the more the merrier,’ and there’s people in the middle who say we may to build a bridge and if we do we need to do it sensibly. That’s the group we’re a part of.”
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission voted unanimously Thursday to schedule the special meeting to discuss options for Phase 2.
The meeting will be announced on the Road Commission’s website at gtrc.org, conducted remotely but open to the public, with options for calling in or attending a Zoom webinar.
Other business Thursday included further exploration of purchase of a private home at the corner of Cass and Keystone Roads to make way for an approved roundabout.
There was also unanimous agreement to submit the Diamond Park Road Bridge that crosses the Betsie River in Green Lake Township, and the Beitner Road Bridge that crossed the Boardman River in Blair Township, to a state grant program for improvement funds.
The Road Commission also approved transferring jurisdiction of M-137 in Green Lake Township from the Michigan Department of Transportation to the commission and to receive the $760,000 in MDOT funds to do so.
The next regular meeting is May 28 beginning at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.