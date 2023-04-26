EAST JORDAN — East Jordan police and public school administrators credited students for their role in reporting alleged firearm threats Friday.
Those reports led to the suspension of one East Jordan Middle-High School student.
Multiple students told administrators late last week they’d heard one of their peers making threats about using a firearm against other students, according to a Tuesday press release from the East Jordan Police Department.
School Resource Officer James Schlappi and Officer Brent Seese found no weapons on the student at the school. The police department then obtained a search warrant and seized evidence from the student’s home, according to the press release.
Matt Stevenson, East Jordan Public Schools superintendent, said speaking out can be “a tough situation” for students sometimes, and commended the students for coming forward.
“We preach, ‘You hear something, say something,’ or ‘see something, say something,’ and it really benefited the district and all the rest of the students as we were able to … jump on this immediately,” he said.
The students became concerned after allegedly hearing a fellow student engage in conversations that focused heavily on school shootings and which indicated a high level of knowledge of firearms in general, Stevenson said.
Schlappi began his role as school resource officer earlier this year in partnership with the police department, and with help from a grant facilitated by the city of East Jordan. His transition has been smooth and has provided support to the administration, as well as staff, students and parents, Stevenson said.
He “and his team did a phenomenal job throughout the weekend … but, ultimately, it starts with kids,” Stevenson said. “They’re on the ground floor of everything. They hear, and they see. They know what’s going on, and for them to take that first step was really important.”
Police Chief George Lasater also thanked Schlappi and Seese, and commended the students for reporting the threat.
Officials are not releasing the name of the student suspected of making the threats at this time. Police are continuing to investigate and will send a report to Charlevoix County Prosecutor Kit Tholen, according to the release.
District officials also will look at the report when it is available to determine what response is necessary, Stevenson said.
In the meantime, school administrators are cooperating with law enforcement officers as needed, although the case is “in their realm right now,” he said.
Students and the community remain safe, he said. The district already has crisis response plans prepared for situations like these, but most of those steps did not have to be taken Friday, Stevenson said.
“You’d like to do a lot of that work and not ever have to use it, and this one is a case where we didn’t have to use a lot of our plans, because our kids stepped up to the plate and did the right thing,” he said.
