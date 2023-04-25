EAST JORDAN — An East Jordan Middle-High School student has been suspended while police investigate reported firearm threats.
Multiple students on Friday told school administrators they’d overheard one of their peers making threats of using a firearm against other students, according to a Monday press release from the East Jordan Police Department.
School Resource Officer James Schlappi and Officer Brent Seese found no weapons on the student at the school. The police department then obtained a search warrant and seized evidence from the student’s home, according to the press release.
Officials are not releasing the name of the student at this time.
Police continue to investigate and will send a report to Charlevoix County Prosecutor Kit Tholen, according to the release.
Chief George Lasater thanked Schlappi and Seese and commended the students for reporting the threat.
