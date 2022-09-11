TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Township trustees this week will return to discussions about a request to host up to 20 events per year at a former Boy Scout camp.
The township board will approach the issue at their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at the township hall. The planned unit development request for the Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center, or GO-REC, has been on the board’s agenda since May, after having been reviewed by township planning commissioners for months prior to that.
Approval from the board would mean Rotary Camps & Services of TC, the camp’s owner, could host day uses and events on its grounds. That includes an unlimited number of classes made up of participants of a few dozen, as well as a score of special events each year of up to 420 people, according to previous reporting.
Twelve of those annual events could be weddings, according to the request.
The request would also mean the camp could open back up to allow members of the public to take part in recreational activities on the grounds, according to the camp’s website.
The camp has been closed to day uses since fall 2020.
After an hours-long meeting in May, township board officials agreed to delay action on the matter amid questions from residents and trustees about the noise, road use, environmental implications, and other such consequences attached to the request, as previously reported.
Planning commissioners reviewed the request over the course of two meetings and an additional public hearing in December before voting 6-1 in March to recommend the planned unit development.
Aside from a small number of standard procedural items, such as a consent agenda, the Greilick request is the only item on deck for Monday’s trustee meeting.
