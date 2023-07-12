TRAVERSE CITY — After more than a year of deliberations before packed audiences, East Bay Township trustees passed tighter restrictions on short-term rentals with little fanfare.
Trustees voted 6-1 Monday to pass the rules, with Matt Cook voting against, after hearing just one public comment from an audience member with questions about how to enforce one of the amendments’ more contentious issues. It would require a seven-day period between guests.
Other changes include a cap on the total number of short-term rentals throughout the township of 145, a number trustees set in a separate resolution that also passed 6-1, that time with Matt Courtade voting against.
Township Supervisor Beth Friend said that number is supposed to represent 2.5 percent of the township’s housing stock.
“I kind of anticipated setting this cap a little bit higher than what our current one was, and that’s fine, we’ve set it at 2.5 percent which equated to 145 with working through those housing numbers,” she said.
The cap is less than the 181 short-term rentals currently licensed in the township, East Bay Planning Director Claire Karner said.
While Matt Courtade said he would have preferred to adopt language suggesting that limit be revisited every year as the township’s housing stock grows, Jacob Witte, an attorney working on the draft language, suggested leaving it open-ended to avoid the perception that the cap must be revised annually.
Despite the cap, all current licenseholders will be allowed to operate as long as they continue renewing each year and comply with the new ordinance, save one provision that requires a 1,000-foot buffer between rentals, Friend said afterward.
That’s another provision trustees added to the amendment in an effort to curb the negative effects that prompted them to place a moratorium on new short-term rentals in June 2022. What followed was a lengthy process that drew plenty of comments both for and against the changes township officials ultimately adopted.
Neighbors fed up with loud vacationers next door and rentals cropping up all around their homes showed up to support the changes. Some proponents of the new rules sought to keep the residential feel of their neighborhoods.
But short-term rental owners called some of the provisions, like the seven-day turnover period, income killers that would do little to solve the problems the township sought to tackle. Others asked for better enforcement of the existing ordinances.
The moratorium on new licenses is now lifted but none will be available until the number of licenseholders falls below the cap, according to the new rules.
It’s not the first time East Bay Township grappled with the issue, with the previous version of rules dating from 2019. That’s when trustees revisited some rules that proved unworkable, like a septic inspection requirement that required the inspector to hold a widely unavailable certification.
Monday’s meeting was lightly attended, something Friend said she saw during the last process to redraft the ordinances. As trustees settled on the changes they wanted to make, fewer members of the public showed up to meetings.
Local governments throughout the region tussled with the issue, including in Traverse City where planners adopted rules limiting the practice in residential districts and certain commercial ones.
“This is, as we’ve talked about, not an easy issue and a lot of municipalities not only across the country but across the world are grappling with short-term rentals,” Friend told trustees. “So I appreciate the work that staff and our consultants have done and also the attention of the board, and the deliberation that has gone on and the input from the public as well.”
