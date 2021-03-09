TRAVERSE CITY — Residents of East Bay Township should boil their tap water after a water main break.
The advisory was posted by Grand Traverse County officials around 4 p.m. on www.grandtraverse.org, and includes all residents of the township.
It follows concerns of lost pressure and possible contamination as a result of that break, the advisory states. While bacterial contamination is unlikely to introduce anything harmful to water supply, county officials encourage locals to err on the side of caution.
That includes boiling tap water and letting it cool before using, or opting for bottled water for all drinking, ice-making, teeth-brushing, dish-washing and food-preparing, according to the advisory.
Precautions should be followed “until further notice,” the advisory reads.
See updates on the matter at www.record-eagle.com.
