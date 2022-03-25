TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to add events to the Greilick Outdoor Education Center that hold promise to some, but potential negative impacts to others have East Bay Township planners’ recommendation.
The planning commission voted 6-1 Thursday, with Judy Nemitz voting against, after an hours-long meeting that wrapped a lengthy and contentious review process for the plans. Most on the board believed they had struck a balance between the request from Rotary Camps & Services of TC, which runs the former scouting camp, and concerns from nearby residents.
But Nemitz disagreed, and so did Gayle McGregor, an attorney for citizen group Save Forest Lakes. Both laid out several reasons why they believed the plans for GO-REC, as the camp is known for short, didn’t meet township ordinances and other standards.
An exchange between Nemitz and planning commission Chairman John Sych concerning traffic impacts captured much of the debate. Sych said every use is going to have some impact on the township’s public safety, health and welfare. It’s up to planners to decide if a proposed use is appropriate.
“When I’m looking at what is being provided in terms of information related to traffic impact the township engineer provided and so forth, the other reviews and the information provided by the applicant, I think that it’s a well-balanced-out approach to a use there that’s kind of continuing forward, and adding some new intensity but something that is manageable,” he said.
Nemitz countered that the land around it since 1961 has been zoned in a way that doesn’t permit several of the proposed uses.
“We have residents, of which 260 did sign a petition that they’re concerned about it, we also need to balance their rights, they bought property on the understanding that these things were not permitted in the district,” she said.
Applause cut off the remainder of the sentence.
Traffic impacts were just one of numerous areas nearby residents flagged in previous meetings — township Engineer Brian Sousa of Wade Trim cited the firm’s findings that the proposal wouldn’t have an adverse impact.
Rotary Camps & Services of TC wants to add 20 large events per year of up to 420 people, of which no more than 12 would be weddings capped at 300, as previously reported. The request includes other items — day use for things like hiking and disc golf, 50 smaller events per year of up to 100 people and daily classes of up to 30 people.
But the large events were perhaps the most controversial point, and planners spent some time debating how they could be scaled back, including possibly trimming the number of weddings, as commissioner Tracy Bartlett suggested. They ultimately settled on limiting large events to every other weekend.
Sara Kopriva, a planning consultant for the township, said she found the application met township standards for a planned use development, with a handful of added conditions.
One would require the camp owner to limit events in one of the halls to 200 people, following a finding that its septic system can only handle that many people in a day. Sousa said a proposed solution to add port-a-johns likely wouldn’t work if guests prefer real bathrooms.
Sousa said the Grand Traverse County Health Department also flagged more than a dozen privies after construction notes revealed their below-ground vaults likely had open bottoms and were draining into the ground.
Planners also agreed to restate part of a condition between Rotary Camps & Services of TC and Protect Rennie Lake, another nonprofit that brought suit over the plans. Only campers or class participants could bring outside boats and the camp could launch no more than 60 at a time — Matt McDonough, Rotary Camps & Services of TC’s director, previously said that cap would only occasionally be hit.
Outside boats must also be washed at a boat washing station, per the lawsuit settlement, McDonough told commissioners Thursday.
That aimed to address concerns about spreading invasive species to Rennie Lake. But not everyone believes this goes far enough, and McGregor reiterated the risk to the lake’s ecology Thursday.
She also laid out several reasons why she believes the application violates the township’s master plan and planned unit development ordinance. For one, the ordinance doesn’t permit plans that would have an adverse social, environmental or economic impact on surrounding land uses, as she and numerous others argued it would.
Nor is it consistent with the township’s master plan, on which zoning decisions should be based, McGregor said.
Sych later said he believes the master plan includes GO-REC’s historical uses, which date back decades.
Those were just a few points from McGregor’s nearly 20-minute presentation — she also said approving the proposal would be illegal spot zoning, although Attorney Jeffrey Jocks rejected this and township Attorney Peter Wendling said he had his doubts.
She spoke for a group whose members have filled the township hall for three meetings, including a public hearing in December. They and other neighbors raised numerous concerns, from traffic to noise, from dented property values to a jam-packed Rennie Lake.
Several in the large crowd were irked when Sych didn’t allow public comment until after the board voted. A few shouted out their objections after planners made clear, one by one, how they felt about the application before their actual vote.
McDonough said afterward that he was pleased with the outcome.
Sych reminded the audience that the vote isn’t final, and it’s up to township trustees to approve it or not.
