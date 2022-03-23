TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Township planning commissioners will meet again to discuss plans to add events to an outdoor activities camp.
They're set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the township hall, 1965 N. Three Mile Rd., for more discussion and a possible decision on the Greilick Outdoor Recreation & Education Center's application for a planned unit development. The center's owner, Rotary Camps & Services of TC, wants to formally permit day uses there like disc golf, plus outdoor education classes like wilderness first aid.
Camp owners also want to host events ranging from 30-person daily classes, up to 420 people 20 times a year — events larger than that would require permission from the township, something the township would likely only grant a few times per year, as previously reported.
Neighbors' concerns over noise, traffic and more from these plans spurred considerable opposition to the request, drawing packed crowds to previous township meetings and spurring a back-and-forth of claims and counter-claims on social media.
Any planning commission recommendation Thursday would need township trustees' approval at a later date.
