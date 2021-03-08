TRAVERSE CITY — The eight-month gap between when an investigation into PFAS contamination in East Bay Township began and when affected residents were told has garnered the attention of statewide citizen advocates.
The Citizen's Advisory Workgroup for the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team was only recently scheduled to this week discuss that time lapse and whether the state's notification protocol should be changed. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday via an online video conference.
One of the workgroup members said the committee has long campaigned for state environmental regulators to be more up front about public notification, much earlier in the process.
"We've been telling the department we need to tell impacted people from the very beginning," said Tony Spaniola, a Troy-based attorney who owns a home near another PFAS contamination site in Oscoda County.
The Record-Eagle's report on Feb. 28 about the eight-month delay between the launch of the investigation into possible PFAS impacts on the Pine Grove neighborhood and when affected residents on water wells were notified underscored the exact concern among the workgroup's members, Spaniola said.
"You should at least go to the people and tell them you are starting an investigation," he said.
Hillerie Rettelle, one of those impacted along Avenue B, said notification to potentially impacted residents should be mandatory from the start of every PFAS investigation.
"They should change the policy. There's no excuse why they didn't notify us that there was enough information to begin an investigation," she said.
Rettelle said she's pleased her neighborhood's situation gained the attention of the citizen's advisory workgroup. She's also hopeful the committee can make such a protocol change happen, she said.
"It's too bad it had to happen to us for change to be made, though," Rettelle said.
Courtney Carignan, assistant professor at Michigan State University's Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, said ending consumption of PFAS contaminated water doesn't get the pollutants out of the body.
PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances widely used across industry, military and commercial fields — have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because of their resistance to degrade and ability to accumulate in people's bodies over time. Studies have found potential links between high levels of PFAS in the body and a range of illnesses, including kidney cancer, increased cholesterol levels and fertility problems.
Carignan said PFAS exposure during early phases of human life, when immune system development is critical, could have lasting impacts on health and well-being for an entire lifetime.
"The science is clear: it would be better to not be exposed to these chemicals," she said.
The MSU academic also said she can understand why impacted Pine Grove neighborhood residents were upset to learn about the eight-month delay in notification; contaminated water consumption for any amount of time is concerning, Carignan said.
"Eight months is not an insignificant amount of time, especially when talking about pandemic times when you are home a lot. You really want your immune system working well," she said.
State and local health officials in October notified residents of 18 homes in Pine Grove neighborhood who used well water that high levels of PFAS chemicals were found in groundwater monitoring wells along the northern edge of the aviation area property line. The investigation into the contamination began in February 2020.
Liz Kirkwood, executive director of Traverse City-based nonprofit For Love Of Water, said the Pine Grove neighborhood's situation — delayed notification about the PFAS contamination risk — being placed on the statewide workgroup's agenda illustrates the extraordinary power of collaboration among citizens across Michigan regarding this pollutant.
It shows how citizens can activate themselves to demand action from local, state and even federal authorities, Kirkwood said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.