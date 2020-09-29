TRAVERSE CITY — Two of Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department stations are showing their age, and the authority that runs the department has plans to pay half for the work now and finance the rest.
Trustees for East Bay Township, one of three that run the department, mostly agreed to the idea, but they’re also asking that the township be repaid for its contribution to past construction at one of the same stations.
East Bay trustees voted 4-2 at a meeting Monday to approve remodeling Station 11 and replacing the floor drains in Station 9. Township Supervisor Beth Friend and Trustee Glen Lile, both of whom represent East Bay on the fire authority board, voted against, and Trustee Bryan Marrow was absent.
The department, which also includes Acme and Garfield townships, needs to replace crumbling floor drains at Station 11, near Veterans and Albany drives, department Chief Pat Parker said. The roughly $625,000 project will rebuild the floor with in-floor heating, build four dormitories and add a new workout space — firefighters currently sleep in converted offices and exercise equipment shares space with office furniture.
At 43 years old, Station 11 is the department’s second-oldest outpost, Parker said prior to the meeting. It’s not the only one with floor drain issues, either.
Station 9, on High Lake Road between High and Tibbets lakes, has failing drains that freeze, Parker said. The department is looking for $75,000 to replace them, about $14,000 more than a previous bid for the work, but Parker said the floors there might need more work.
The idea is to pay $350,000 out of the department’s public improvements fund and take advantage of low interest rates to finance the other $350,000 over seven years, Parker said.
Friend explained she voted against the project at a Sept. 22 fire authority board meeting even though she agreed with the project’s aim. But she questioned how it ranks as a priority considering all the other pressures on the department — other stations need work, new fire trucks are needed and the department still struggles to recruit and keep firefighters.
Then there’s the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could cause a recession, and that the department’s personnel could unionize, Friend said.
Those concerns all sounded valid to Parker, he said. But fixing department facilities has to be a priority as well.
“There’s never going to be a good time for this project, and the prices for this project are going to go up from here,” he said.
Parker said the department can afford a $54,100 loan payment without asking for more money from each township, even if a planned $350,000 tanker truck buy goes ahead in 2021.
But Friend said the project plus all those added pressures could lead to the need for more taxpayer money in the future.
“I mean, this is a good project, I said I like this project, I only question our ability to afford it,” she said.
She suggested either shrinking the project at Station 11 to just replacing its floor with a heated one for $179,000, or growing it by doing a more substantial remodel to Station 9’s dorms.
Friend also wanted the fire authority to repay East Bay Township for the money it chipped in to a remodeling project at Station 9 a few years ago — Parker said the township put up about $27,500, and Friend said the lease between the township and fire authority didn’t require such a payment. She suggested making the township’s support for the current project contingent on being repaid for the prior one.
Parker said he believed that requirement could derail the project.
“I’m just saying that muddies things up, this project will not be a go, I can see it now,” he said. “But I’m your servant, you do what you all want to do.”
Changing the project by dropping items at Station 11 or adding them at Station 9 would send it back before the fire authority board, likely pushing construction back to spring 2021, Parker said.
Trustees Andrea Hentschel and Mindy Walters said they didn’t want to hold up the project because the safety hazard at Station 11 should be fixed before winter — a firefighter could trip on the crumbling concrete around the drains or slip in puddles on the floor, Walters said.
And remodeling the station could create a better work environment that encourages firefighters to stick with the department, Hentschel said.
East Bay trustees voted 6-0 to raise the repayment issue at a future fire authority board meeting, separate from any station work — Lile said a separate motion likely would not budge other fire authority members.
Garfield Township leaders approved financing the work at stations 9 and 11 at a recent meeting, Parker said.
Acme Township will be last in line to vote on the project, and that’s set for a vote Tuesday. Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., with the project as the sole agenda item.
Early indicators are the project has support there, as township Sup- ervisor Doug White and trustee Paul Scott voted in favor when the fire authority board approved it.
White said he’s hesitant about the cost but agreed both stations need the work.
