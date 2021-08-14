TRAVERSE CITY — Elmbrook Golf Course near Traverse City is set to be rezoned, teeing up future redevelopment for the nearly 60-year-old golf course.
East Bay Township trustees recently approved conditionally rezoning 192 acres of the property to medium-density residential, township Supervisor Beth Friend said.
They also agreed to rezone what documents show to be a 36-acre chunk of the course south of Hammond Road to high-density residential.
The course is south of the east-west thoroughfare and east of Townline Road.
Friend’s “yes” vote was one of six in favor of the rezoning, with trustee Matt Cook voting against, she said.
She believed the proposal will bring a variety of housing styles, and that the conditions the developer offered would benefit the property.
“I also felt that they had a good-faith effort in working with the neighbors and had come to some good conclusions in light of those discussions,” she said.
Zoning changes will take effect in November 2022, township Planner Claire Karner said. That’s so the golf course can keep operating for the time being — developer and applicant Joe Locricchio said Elmbrook will be open to golfers for at least a few more years while planning is underway.
The developer then has until November 2025 to submit a site plan to the township planning commission for review and secure a land use permit, Karner said.
“The public hearing at that time is when more details will be looked at, including a traffic study and close analysis of the natural resources and natural features on site,” she said.
The zoning changes will allow Locricchio to build a variety of housing types not allowed in low-density current residential, from single-family to duplex and quadplexes to apartment buildings, he said. They typically would also allow for more density, but he agreed as a condition not go exceed four units per acre.
Those are among a slew of conditions Locricchio offered, including several he worked out with neighbors and nearby residents who worried about the impacts of the future development.
One key limit was a 300-foot buffer from most of the property’s east boundary, said Marc McKellar, an attorney who represented some of the neighbors who live on the other side of that property line.
Any homes built within 150 feet of those edges would have to be one-family, duplex or quad-plex homes not more than two stories (or 35 feet in height), documents show. Homes farther than 150 feet but closer than 300 feet would be limited to those plus multi-unit buildings not more than two stories and 10 units with differing architectural elements to avoid “box”-like apartments.
That buffer also applies to the property’s south edge, documents show.
The developer agreed as well to keep a 50-foot strip of vegetation along most of the eastern boundary and all of the southern boundary, documents show.
Those and other conditions were enough for the neighbors McKellar represented to drop their opposition to the rezoning, he said, although they may have something to say once site plans are up for review.
Locricchio was receptive to what McKellar said were legitimate concerns from the group.
“What they moved into and what they were expecting next door in the future, they kind of all assumed they were going to have a golf course back there, but there’s no guarantee of that,” he said.
Nor did McKellar believe Locricchio was anticipating the kind of pushback the proposal received.
Karner said not every neighbor is satisfied by the conditions, something Locricchio acknowledged as well. He said it’s understandable that people who live next to open space, including a golf course, don’t want to see it change.
“I get that completely, but where people live today at one point, their land, their development was open space or was farmland, and it’s just the growth of the community,” he said.
Anyone proposing to develop that open space is never in a favored position, he said.
“But you try to be the best neighbor you can be and address as many concerns as you can, and I think we did that, and I think we had good neighborhood groups to work with that understand the realities of the situation.”
Next, Locricchio will work with site planners to figure out how to place buildings, roads, water and sewer lines on land that he said poses some challenges to develop.
Another project of his nearby has broken ground, he said. Land at the corner of Hammond and Townline roads is the future home of four 27-unit apartment buildings, to stand three stories high. It’ll also be a mix of 108 units of quad-plexes, duplexes and townhomes, with all 216 units to be for rent.
“We have those units to get built and leased up, and we’re going to continue to operate the course for sure the next couple of years and possibly beyond before we get into any development of that land,” he said.
Messages for course co-owners Wesley Nelson and Carolyn Olson weren’t returned Friday.
Nelson previously told the Record-Eagle the course where the first round of golf was played in 1964 has been for sale for some time, as the seasonal business became unsustainable.
That’s in part because it’s seasonal and Elmbrook lacks other sources of income that other golf courses have, like a restaurant.
