TRAVERSE CITY — New short-term rental licenses will stay on hold in East Bay Township through mid-September, with some exceptions.
Township trustees on Monday agreed to extend a moratorium four more months by a 5-2 vote, with trustees Matt Cook and Mindy Walters voting against. It’ll take effect once it’s at the township clerk’s office and posted on East Bay’s website, township Supervisor Beth Friend said. That should be in one to two weeks.
Unlike past moratoriums, this one allows short-term rental owners whose licenses lapsed June 22, 2021, — a year before trustees adopted the first license moratorium — or later, to reapply, language shows. It also adds a $100 late fee.
That should allow about 20 past license-holders to reapply, township Zoning Administrator Preston Taylor told trustees. Another exception for applicants for whom the township hadn’t completed the review process when the moratorium first took effect in June 2022 would allow two more licenses through.
Jacob Witte, an attorney working with the township to change its short-term rental regulations, told the board the exceptions are meant to be narrowly tailored while also giving an “equitable basis” for those whose licenses had expired before the township first enacted the moratorium.
Cook said he supports the moratorium, but not the exceptions.
“It seems a little counterintuitive opening the door for additional licenses at the same time that we’re issuing a moratorium,” he said.
Extending the township’s pause on new licenses is trustees’ latest move as they debate changing an ordinance they’ve reexamined before.
Friend said they’re taking another look over concerns that the practice of renting houses out to short-term guests is impacting the housing market, as well as changing the makeup of residential neighborhoods.
Plenty of neighbors of short-term renters previously said the business next door or just down the street is hurting their ability to enjoy their home. Loud, obnoxious guests in neighborhoods and around the township’s cluster of inland lakes were causing summer-long headaches for other residents and owners, according to past comments to the board.
Susan Hemm on Monday told trustees she has three short-term rentals within 500 feet of her home in Pine Grove neighborhood. She supports one proposed change that would require at least 1,000 feet of separation between any new rental and existing ones.
She wasn’t totally against another proposed change that would limit the turnover of guests at short-term rentals to once every seven days — the ordinance currently restricts this to one every four. Hemm heard the comments of rental owners that increasing the required turnover time would hurt their business.
“I have something to say to people who do use their rentals as a business,” she said. “If I wanted to live in a business area, I would have bought a home in a business area.”
Of the several proposed amendments, lengthening the required period between guest stays proved to be the biggest sticking point — Friend said afterward she heard no clear consensus from the board how they want to proceed on that issue, so they’ll discuss it more at their June 12 meeting.
Tricia Frey, who owns a rental with her sister on River Road, told trustees Monday the change would significantly hurt their income and impact her ability to retire in a few years.
“I fail to see how this rule would have any effect on the availability of long-term rental properties in East Bay Township or reduce incidents of noise, disruptive behavior, et cetera, if those indeed are your goals,” she said.
Other rental owners previously told trustees the turnover rule puts a huge dent in their income.
Friend said the idea behind the turnover requirement was that limiting how often new guests could check in to a property would also lessen the impacts to neighbors. She agreed there was considerable debate over how long that period should be when trustees first adopted the rules in 2019.
That rekindled debate continued Monday — Cook questioned why it was added in the first place and what the intended benefit of extending the turnover period would be.
Walters said she initially supported seven, while four would allow for weekend rentals in the offseason when people are less likely to stay for a whole week.
Trustees also considered a turnover period that would change with the summer and winter seasons, township Planner Claire Karner said afterward. They also weighed allowing a shorter turnover period for rentals on properties five acres or larger, or for those more than 1,000 feet from the nearest short-term rental.
Karner said board members largely agreed to other amendments, including one barring the transfer of short-term rental licenses except to immediate family members.
The latest draft adds language that would allow certain transfers by trusts or limited liability corporations, Witte said. For trusts, licenses could only go to another beneficiary or their immediate family. An LLC could only transfer to a member’s immediate family or to another member who originally applied for the license — that member wouldn’t have to be immediate family, but an LLC that owns a license couldn’t add a member later who isn’t immediate family.
Another amendment would cap the number of short-term rentals across the township to 2.5 percent of its total housing stock, Karner said — that’s still 145, as the ordinance amendment previously read, but in the current version trustees would set the actual number by resolution and could review it each year as new housing is built.
Karner said she expects trustees are on track to have the amended ordinance adopted in August so the moratorium on new licenses can expire in September.
