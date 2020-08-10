TRAVERSE CITY — One change to East Bay Township’s zoning rules cleared the way for 216 new rentals planned near Elmbrook Golf Course.
Township trustees recently agreed to bump up maximum building heights in its high-density residential districts to three stories or 40 feet high, township Planner Claire Carner said. They were previously a half-story and 10 feet shorter, but JLG Properties submitted a plan in 2019 that included three-story buildings.
“The developer really wasn’t able to figure out a way that they could deliver a quality product at that 2.5 stories so they really needed to go three stories and 40 feet,” she said.
Carner said other zoning districts already allowed three-story buildings so the rules seemed inconsistent. A broader, township-wide amendment was in order, and both planning commissioners and township trustees agreed.
Planning commission Chairman Rob Tubbs said he thought it was a reasonable request and believed the rest of the commission did as well. The previous limits made it harder for builders to make higher ceilings.
Joe Locricchio, owner of JLG Properties, said the township’s ordinance had some “unique language in there, let’s put it that way.” He saw the amendment as a natural move for the township and one that benefits his project aesthetically and for marketability.
“It provides a better building, you get better ceiling heights, you get a more attractive building overall when you go to three stories or 40 feet to the (roof’s) mid-rise,” he said.
JLG Properties wants to build 108 apartments and 108 more townhomes in groups of two and four, Locricchio said. Apartments would range in size from 750 square feet to 1,100, and townhomes would range from 1,200 square feet to 2,300.
Documents show they’d be built over a few phases.
Project plans include other amenities like a clubhouse with a pool and workout facilities, sidewalks throughout and a dog park area, Locricchio said.
It’s planned for land near Townline and Hammond roads, documents show.
Locricchio said he’s a developer and general contractor who has worked on a number of other residential and mixed-use projects around the state, mostly in Oakland County. His father of the same name co-owned Pine Knob and built the music theater — now DTE Energy Music Theater — and much of the resort.
The younger Locricchio, now a northwestern Michigan resident, said he spent the last few years looking for a good project and partner. He believes the area will keep growing, and the site’s accessibility and closeness to downtown Traverse City make it ideal.
He’s hoping to break ground in late August, he said.
Planning commissioners are set to consider a site plan for the project at their Aug. 11 meeting, the agenda shows. It’ll also be the second part of a public hearing that started in June — Tubbs told commissioners they’d see the site plan after deciding on the zoning change, minutes show.
JLG Properties previously had a purchase agreement for Elmbrook Golf Course in 2018 but the sale never happened, as previously reported.
Another development slated for Townline Road is moving ahead. Planners in June approved a site plan for 36 apartments near the corner of South Airport Road, minutes show. A trio of three-story buildings are planned for the south end, and two commercial buildings could eventually be built on the north end, documents show.
Dr. Dave Loomba of California is the project developer, as previously reported.
