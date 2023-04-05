TRAVERSE CITY — Deliberations continue over what changes to make to East Bay Township’s short-term rental regulations.
Trustees heard plenty of input at a special meeting Wednesday that packed the township hall’s conference room. They also went over a recent draft that would make a handful of significant changes, then suggested some more tweaks to township staff.
For property owners, one change stuck out above the others. It would limit bookings to one every seven days as opposed to the current limit of one every four. Several owners told trustees that would have a big financial impact while serving no discernible purpose.
Mark Clark, an attorney who said he represents 28 short-term rental owners in the township, said his clients figured that rule would lop off 40 percent of their income based on past bookings. That loss of tens of thousands of dollars would be strong incentive for them to challenge the ordinance.
“It is an important issue and the record that I reviewed on this single issue does not indicate what change this is designed to achieve,” he said. “It certainly will result in less opportunities to rent for owners and certainly far fewer new faces visiting the township and patronizing local businesses.”
For Township Supervisor Beth Friend, a longer required turnover period meant lessening the impacts to neighbors. She compared short-term renting to other in-home businesses the township allows, albeit with limits. She acknowledged it’ll hit rental owners in the pocketbook but said she didn’t think it’s incumbent on the township to maximize their revenues.
She was willing to consider a suggestion from a rental owner to make that change effective after one year. That would avoid penalties for canceled reservations.
Other trustees questioned the rationale, with Matt Courtade saying he was willing to stick with four days.
“Does it really affect, the amount of change-over, does it really affect the amount of problems you’re going to have, just because it’s a different person in there every four days as opposed to every seven? I don’t know,” he said.
So was Trustee Matt Cook, who noted it’s already four times as long as a minimum stay at a hotel, whereas seven seemed like a “stretch.”
For homeowners, the largest complaint came from how short-term rentals are clustering in residential neighborhoods, both the Pine Grove neighborhood near U.S. 31 and the cluster of lakes in the township’s southeast quarter.
Cathy Kowaleski, who said she’s a Pine Grove resident, said she has a handful within a short distance of her home. One was a long-term rental now no longer available as housing for any number of people looking for a home in the region.
And Stacy Slater, another Pine Grove resident, said she’s raised complaints before about “motels masquerading as single-family homes in our neighborhoods.” Instead of a neighborhood feel, the place across the street has brewery tour buses stopping by dropping off bachelorette parties, and one time, a mobile bar, Slater said.
Clark joined other short-term renting proponents in questioning the rationale behind capping short-term renting licenses at 145, or 2.5 percent of the township’s housing stock. He pointed out other jurisdictions that went with higher percentages.
Friend said that number is more aspirational, something the township hopes to achieve through attrition. East Bay already has more license holders than that, and any existing ones beyond the cap can still operate.
Township Planner Claire Karner said that’s based on a number of housing derived from township assessing and U.S. Census Bureau figures. And the percentage came from township officials asking her office to go lower than the previously suggested 3 to 4 percent.
Jake Makowski, another short-term rental owner, said the township seems to have no basis behind that number. He questioned if that and another limit, a 1,000-foot buffer between any new rental and existing ones, would help solve neighbors’ issues. Instead, he suggested enforcing the rules the township already has.
Regulating short-term rentals is now a global issue, with proponents pointing to their ability to make money to maintain properties while allowing vacationers a more personal experience.
But neighbors sick of rowdy renters and homebuyers finding themselves increasingly priced out as those income possibilities juice an already strained housing market want limits on the practice.
Elmwood Township in 2021 capped short-term rentals in the township to 93 and that limit was reached in February, township documents show. The township now has a waitlist.
East Bay Township has struggled to regulate the practice before, as previously reported. Its first attempt raised the ire of rental owners who pointed to rules they saw as heavy-handed or inadvertently impossible to follow. Township officials and scaled back some regulations now being reconsidered.
Then, the township placed a moratorium on new licenses in June 2022, citing concerns in a sudden surge of applications and their effects on the township’s residential neighborhoods. It doesn’t stop existing permit holders from operating or renewing.
Trustees’ deliberations will go into another draft, set to be considered at a future meeting, according to meeting documents.
