TRAVERSE CITY — New short-term rental licenses in East Bay Township could remain on hold for four more months.
Trustees could approve a moratorium extension at their meeting Monday as they consider changes to the township’s short-term renting regulations.
The draft resolution would allow the township to renew licenses that expired and weren’t subject to being revoked — no doubt a relief to past short-term renters whose licenses expired with little notice.
The meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. at the township hall, 1965 N. Three Mile Road.
Surging applications for short-term rentals, especially around the township’s cluster of inland lakes, prompted a rethink of ordinances that have undergone a few revisions since their enactment.
The amendment previously included a hard cap of 145 licenses, although that’s now changed to 2.5 percent of the township’s housing stock, to be determined by board resolution.
Another change would limit how frequently short-term rentals could bring in new guests, permitting one stay per seven-day period. Also, new short-term rentals would have to be at least 1,000 feet away from any existing ones.
The proposed changes have proven controversial among short-term rental owners who argue it’ll impact their businesses. Others who say they are tired of loud guests shattering their peace are in favor and want the township to enforce its existing rules as well.
