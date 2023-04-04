TRAVERSE CITY — Short-term renting rule changes for East Bay Township are coming into shape as its moratorium on new licenses runs out its stay.
Township trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss the latest draft of an updated ordinance, one that would limit the total number of rentals to 145 across the whole township, or 2.5 percent of its housing stock, according to meeting documents. It would also limit rentals to allow new guests once every seven days, and create a 1,000-foot buffer between any new and existing short-term rentals.
It's the latest in a long back-and-forth between township officials who cite complaints of loud vacationers and other nuisances and short-term rental owners who insist their properties cause no grief to neighbors. On top of that, several who had rentals wrote to township officials asking to be reinstated after they missed a previous window to renew their licenses.
Another proposed change would allow for corporate entities to own a rental property after numerous owners pointed out a previous draft would have prevented owners from shielding themselves from liability through a limited liability corporation. The latest draft would also allow licenses to be transferred to immediate family, the only time a license could be transferred.
It's sure to generate plenty of discussion. Past meetings have filled the township hall and the meeting packet already contains a handful of letters objecting to some of the latest proposals and offering alternatives.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the township hall, 1965 N. Three Mile Rd.
An ongoing moratorium on new short-term renting licenses is in effect until June 22, after trustees extended it in November.
