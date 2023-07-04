TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Township planning commissioners are weighing changes to the zoning ordinance making it easier to site childcare and daycare businesses.
The planning board will meet Wednesday to discuss the amendments, which include allowing daycare group facilities that can take in seven to 12 children as allowable under a special-use permit in the local business, lakes area, Boardman River and natural area districts. They also would allow daycare and childcare centers in low-density and moderate-density residential districts, as well as industrial, through the same process.
Venture North gave the township a grant to work on the amendments, which the township used to hire law firm Olson, Bzdok and Howard to draft the changes, meeting documents show. The firm recommended additional standards to identify any environmental issues for any daycare or childcare center to be located in an industrial district.
Other amendments would allow daycare and childcare facilities as a use by right in local business, East Bay corners, regional business and professional office districts. For the latter two districts, that would change the uses from one permitted by special land use permit to one that doesn’t need the heightened level of review.
Also on the agenda is a 27-apartment complex that Stanley Jaroh, owner of Row Investments, wants to build on vacant land on Maplewood Lane off Holiday Road. The project would consist of two buildings with two-bed, two-bathroom apartments.
The plan still needs a few reviews, including by Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department and the county road commission, meeting documents show. A memo to planning commissioners recommends waiting on approving the site plan review until those reviews are complete, and until the developer submits updated irrigation and landscaping plans, among others identified in the findings of fact.
Planning commissioners also will hear a request from Alexandra Inn to allow non-guests to use the rooftop dining patio. Considerations include how this would affect the parking requirements.
