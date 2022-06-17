Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the northwest and highest waves around 4 feet. * WHERE...Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI, Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&