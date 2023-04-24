TRAVERSE CITY — Replacing a sewer main that serves around 2,700 homes and businesses in Acme and East Bay townships could cost roughly $7 million.
Trustees from both townships on Tuesday will hear input on a plan to borrow that much from Michigan's Clean Water State Revolving Fund. It's at 5:30 p.m. at East Bay Township Hall, 1965 N. Three Mile Road.
The force main stretches from the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and parallels the railroad tracks and Parsons Road to a pumping station on an alley between Mitchell and Balsam streets, maps show. A break in 2021 revealed the iron pipe was badly corroded and needed replacement, according to a report by engineering firm Wade Trim.
That same report estimates each user's monthly cost for the replacement at $12.94, compared to monthly bills of $30 in Acme Township and $29.29 in East Bay — those estimates are based on current rates and actual future rates may vary, according to the report.
If the state approves the loan, construction could begin in June 2024, according to the report.
